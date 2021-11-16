Microsoft took us by surprise and, during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Event, ad that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is available from this moment. No, this is not a joke. Even better, access to the trial phase will be completely free even for people who do not have Xbox Live Gold. So, today you can enjoy the multiplayer of Halo Infinite on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PC.

At the moment, yes, the multiplayer of Halo Infinite It will remain in beta until the official launch of the game on December 8. Unlike the trial periods of other multiplayer titles, Halo Infinite will keep all the progress you accumulate in these three weeks, including the unlocked items. In fact, from today you can access Heroes of Reach Battle Pass, the first season of the online side and its respective Battle Pass.

Heroes of Reach Battle Pass, as its name already anticipates, it will be based on Halo Reach. Players will be able to unlock armor items from the Spartan who starred in the aforementioned title – considered by many to be the best in the franchise. If you do not have the opportunity to complete it 100% during the period of the first season, do not worry, since The Battle Pass of Halo Infinite have no expiration date. However, 343 Industries will only allow you to have one Battle Pass active at a time – you can change it whenever you want.

A beta flavored as a final version

Be careful: despite being a beta, from now on all maps are offered that will accompany the final version of the multiplayer. The only thing left to know is if all the game modes are also available.

Another point that you should keep in mind is that, since it is a trial period, it is possible that some minor glitches and performance issues. However, the goal of a public beta is for players to report all discovered issues so they can be resolved for the final version. 343 Industries will surely not lack feedback from its community, since there is no doubt that millions will begin to enjoy Halo Infinite today.