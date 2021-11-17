The rehabilitation plan to compensate the creditors of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox has been finalized following confirmation by a Japanese court.

According to a Nov. 16 announcement from Mt. Gox Trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi, the rehabilitation plan originally filed in the Tokyo District Court in February is now “final and binding.” The confirmation order of the rehabilitation plan in Japan’s court system is one of the final steps in a long process that began with a petition in 2018 to compensate the exchange’s creditors, which collapsed in early 2014.

Kobayashi said he would contact “details of the specific timing, procedures and amount” of repayments to creditors who had submitted claims in accordance with the approved plan. Although it is not clear if the payments will be made in Bitcoin (BTC) or in fiat currency, the ad said creditors may have to register their bank account details on the website to receive compensation, or they may “run into difficulties.”

The Kobayashi update follows the Oct. 8 vote of thousands of Mt. Gox users whose losses are estimated at billions of dollars. Approximately 99% of the creditors affected by the collapse of the Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange approved the draft rehabilitation plan, with plaintiffs representing approximately 83% of the total amount of voting rights voting in favor.

Users who filed lawsuits could receive the funds fairly quickly, as Kobayashi hinted in October that the “final and binding” ruling was the last major hurdle in the compensation process. However, some victims of the exchange’s collapse have denounced infrequent communications about the rehab plan, leading to skepticism about the reimbursement schedule:

Released in 2010 by programmer Jed McCaleb and later acquired by Mark Karpelès, Mt. Gox was one of the largest exchanges in the world during the early days of cryptocurrencies. A hack in 2011 and the exchange’s subsequent collapse affected nearly 24,000 creditors, mostly those with cryptocurrencies.

These events led to the loss of 850,000 BTC, $ 460 million at the time, and $ 51 billion at press time. However, Kobayashi reportedly has about 150,000 BTC to pay off creditors.

Keep reading: