Not everything is going to be documentaries true crimes, history also has great artists who have transcended the culture of our country who well deserve a review of their lives as is the case with Lola Flores. And if Israel del Santo, author of the essential ‘El Palmar de Troya’, directs, we find ourselves in ‘Lola’ (Movistar +), an exquisite miniseries.

Already from minute one, with an overture to the rhythm of “How would I marvel at them?”, this four-episode documentary transports us to an absolutely fascinating world: the folkloric, the copla, the flamenco embodied in an artist 360, as Paquita Salas would say.

Thus, with the help of Lolita, Rosario Flores and dozens of friends, family and other artists, ‘Lola’ unfolds before us a complete chronological review of the figure of the Pharaoh while, incidentally, a tribute is made both to the copla as a musical genre and to a type of cinema that, although it was stopped making more than half a century ago, still resonates in our culture.

The documentary also takes advantage of an important factor: Lola Flores told everything. At least everything that interested him. Television was almost a second home for her and her interviews and specials are the key element in shaping the narrative thread and being able to go back from her humble beginnings to her death in 1995, through her rise to fame thanks to the shows and cinema of 40.

That “neighborhood cinema”, “grandmother’s cinema” (of mine, at least) in which they wanted to make a simple show with light comedy and music and that so many afternoons has entertained people by burning the songs in the minds of generations and generations.

Including people who, like me, could be further removed from the genres in which the artist moved. The great musical montage takes you by the hand and when you neglect you realize that you know from pe to pa more songs than you would have suspected.





The story is so absorbing and the power of the artist is so present that there is hardly time to explore the social context in which this figure arises. It is something that, because of how it is counted, is only missed when everything is over. In reality it is not that it is too important, but taking into account that the influence of Lola Flores and her status as a phenomenon is so much influenced that more presence of “the mob” and their circumstances is longed for.

Although, as a whole, there is a lot of tribute in ‘Lola’, the documentary does not avoid its shadows and its tragedies. Especially in the last episode, where the last decade of the artist’s life is crowded: the problems with the property, the cancer that ended her life and the drug addiction problems of her son Antonio. Of course, all something above.

But it is not that it matters too much because, ultimately, ‘Lola’ is designed as a celebration. Excellently done, yes, but celebration at the end of the day. An absorbing documentary, of triumph and tragedy, that leaves you wanting more.