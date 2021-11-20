It cannot be said that the fight for the WRC title is not being intense. Sébastien Ogier started the Monza Rally determined to hit the table to the first of change. Elfyn Evans put up with the guy and has managed to turn it around in the evening loop. In fact, Evans has finished the first stage in front of the general classification after beating Ogier by 1.4 seconds at the end of the day. For its part, Thierry Neuville remains in third position, although the Spanish Dani Sordo has approached the Belgian with his scratch in the SS7.

The two realities of the Monza Rally have been the two realities of the Toyota drivers who play the title. Ogier has commanded the mountains and Evans has done it at the Autodromo. A performance by the Welshman that was evident in the first section of the afternoon, every time Elfyn Evans got the scratch on the SS5 to be eight tenths behind Ogier. The first stage contested in the circuit did not leave great incidents, except for a small problem for Takamoto Katsuta. Still, the Japanese was recovering in SS6 to overtake Gus Greensmith in his fight for sixth place.

Sébastien Ogier, despite falling to second place, has the situation quite under control

A sixth stage in which Thierry Neuville sneaked into the private garden that is the fight for the title to get the scratch with 0.4 seconds of advantage over Elfyn Evans. All in all, the Toyota driver has made good his second position to achieve his goal, to assault the leadership. The second pass through ‘Cinturato’ served for Elfyn Evans to take the lead 1.3 seconds ahead of Sébastien Ogier. In the other great battle for the other title at stake, Yohan Rossel managed to storm the tenth position in his duel with Kajetan Kajetanowicz for the WRC3 category.

The last stage of the day ended with a scratch by Dani Sordo. The Spanish driver used his experience in the ‘Monza Rally Show’ to secure the best time with 2.2 seconds of rent over Takamoto Katsuta. In the fight for the title, Elfyn Evans earned an extra tenth over Sébastien Ogier to close the day 1.4 seconds ahead. For his part, Thierry Neuville closes the provisional podium of the rally, although the Belgian has Sordo three seconds behind the best time of the Cantabrian in the SS7. In a great performance, Oliver Solberg closes the ‘top 5’ of the test.

In a quick review of the rest of the World Cup categories, Marquito Bulacia has taken the lead in WRC2. The Bolivian has a 5.3-second lead over Jari Huttunen. For his part, Andreas Mikkelsen dropped to third place after suffering a puncture on the SS6. Finally, in WRC3 Frenchman Yohan Rossel leads the standings with a narrow margin over Kajetan Kajetanowicz. If both drivers finished tied for points overall in the category, the difference between them after the first stage of the Monza Rally it takes only 2.9 seconds.

Classification after SS7 of the 2nd Monza Rally



Pos. Pilot Vehicle Time / Dif. 1st Elfyn evans Toyota Yaris WRC 1: 04: 05.2 2nd Sébastien Ogier Toyota Yaris WRC +1.4 3rd Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +21.6 4th Dani sordo Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +24.6 5th Oliver solberg Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +50.6 6th Takamoto katsuta Toyota Yaris WRC +1: 05.5 7th Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta WRC +1: 14.1 8th Teemu suninen Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +1: 28.6 9th Kalle Rovanperä Toyota Yaris WRC +1: 57.3 10th Yohan rossel Citroën C3 Rally2 +4: 21.3

The Monza Rally continues this Saturday (07: 38h) with the celebration of the second special of the event. Drivers and co-drivers will compete 108.24 kilometers against the clock on this day.