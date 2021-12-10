The Motorola Edge X30 in the TOP 1 of AnTuTu with 1,000,000 points

If you are looking for a powerful mobile, today we have very good news for you. The new Motorola Edge X30 presented yesterday just broke all AnTuTu records. It is consolidated as one of the more powerful smartphones in the world thanks to its new processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is possible that in 2022 it will not be the most powerful, as there will be more mobiles with this chip. In the current comparison, it destroys the rest of the participants on the list with a difference of more than 200,000 points.

The Motorola Edge X30 breaks the million point barrier

You can not use AnTuTu to determine which is the most powerful mobile in the world, but to find out how a new launch stands on the imaginary line of performance. The new Motorola Edge X30 has gone through AnTuTu and the company itself has revealed its score.

The terminal gets 1,061,361 points, surpassing the million barrier on the platform for the first time. This shows that the new Qualcomm processor It is considerably more powerful than the Snapdragon 888 that most mobiles mount in the TOP by AnTuTu.

Motorola has managed to exceed the score set by the new processor benchmark, which means that the company has performed a great optimization to be able to get the maximum performance.

Motorola is once again at the top of the table and places its new high-end among the most powerful on the market. But not only will it have a spectacular performance, but it could be cheaper than most of the high-end mobiles of Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi or OnePlus.

Via