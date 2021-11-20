The Moto Watch 100 could say goodbye to Google's WearOS to use its own

The Moto Watch 100 will be released without Google’s Wear operating system and it will use a custom operating system of the brand, according to the latest leak, we tell you.

The Moto Watch 100, is very close to launch after months of development and delays due to global chip shortages resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, A new leak from Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) reports that the Moto Watch 100 might not run Google’s Wear OS as expected.

That is, instead of adopting the operating system Wear from Google as expected, the Motorola Watch 100, according to Blass, it will run an operating system Moto Watch brand new.

Motorola isn’t the first smartwatch maker to look to implement its own operating system. OnePlus, did it recently with OnePlus Watch and your operating system in real time.

However, the main disadvantage is that it can present a lack of compatibility with third-party applications compared to smart watches with the operating system of Google.

But, in practical terms this is not a big loss if the basic fitness tracking functions are synced with the smartphone and we know that the Moto Watch 100 It will include all the basic sensors, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, as it will be a fitness-focused smartwatch.

We also know that the Moto Watch 100 It is a Motorola brand entry clock with standard hardware, it will be a 29 gram lightweight clock, with a 355 mAh battery and compatible with Bluetooth 5.0.

So we will have to wait for confirmation of the latest leak from the Moto Watch 100 or the official launch announcement to know which operating system will run if Google’s or your own.