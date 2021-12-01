The year is ending and we begin to review the highlights of 2021 that, without a doubt, has been one of changing spirits. As far as multimedia consumption is concerned, Youtube It has once again positioned itself as the preferred platform for millions of users to enjoy content of all kinds. And for that we are going to share the 10 most viewed videos in Spain over the past few months, with a list headed by no less than Ibai Llanos.

This data is not less if we take into account that YouTube is not the main platform of Ibai Llanos. The popular streamer uses Twitch as the most important way to interact with thousands of followers around the world; but he also has a channel on the Google service —with almost 7 and a half million followers— where he shares some special clips. From cuts of his live shows and reactions, to vlogs with real life situations.

Precisely, the most viewed YouTube video in Spain during 2021 is the tour that Ibai Llanos has made for his new house. It was uploaded on January 29 and at the time of writing this article has 8,375,461 views global. Under the title MY NEW MANSION 2021 | HOUSE TOUR IBAI LLANOS, the video lasts just over 36 minutes and has been at the top of the list positions. It is worth clarifying that it has not been mentioned how many reproductions of the total correspond to Spanish users.

Therefore, some interesting aspects emerge from this question. On the one hand, it is not surprising that Ibai Llanos has the most viewed YouTube video in Spain throughout the year. In 2021 the streamer affirmed its place as one of the most popular content creators globally. And it is also striking that no other more recent publication of the same channel has surpassed the aforementioned house tour.

Take into account, for example, that Ibai was also global news for having dined at Lionel Messi’s house on his farewell to Barcelona. And he was even able to interview the Argentine star exclusively when he became a French PSG reinforcement. The videos reflecting both situations were above 6 million total views each.

Not everything is Ibai Llanos in the ranking of the most viewed videos in Spain

Although Ibai Llanos has remained with the most viewed YouTube video in Spain, the rest of the list presents several peculiarities. In fact, and as might be expected, the content is quite random. It is important to note, as we did a few paragraphs ago, that the Google platform has not specifically reported how many views each one has had in the country. We share them below:

# 2 – How to draw a couple walking in the rain / Red acrylic paint

# 3 – THE RESISTANCE – Interview with Omar Montes

# 4 – Nobody Lives Here – S5 Chapter 1: Once Upon An Extradition

# 5 – RUBIUS POINTS YOUR SETUPS

# 6 – Pablo Díaz wins 1,828,000 euros in ‘El Rosco’ from ‘Pasapalabra’

# 7 – MOMENTAZO – We put a face to Siri’s voice in ‘Your face sounds backwards to me’ – El Hormiguero

# 8 – Just put an egg in a tomato and you will be amazed! Breakfast Recipe No. 35

# 9 – The baby does not understand anything until the hearing aid is turned on

# 10 – JOAQUIN AND LUIS LARA SHOW DE BERTIN JOKE DUEL

The gaming also had a great year on YouTube

As explained from YouTube, the gaming it has also had an important growth in the platform throughout the year still in progress. Therefore, it is not surprising that Ibai Llanos also has one of the most viewed channels by focusing only on that content. Other creators of the business that have also grown in Spain are elxokas, Mikecrack, Invictor and Auron, among others.

But this is not all, since YouTube has also introduced a new list called Breakout creators. We are talking about the channels that have presented an annual growth that has exceeded 200%. Certainly, and according to the platform, it is a recognition of the creators “who have given everything” in the course of 2021. And to vary things a bit, Ibai Llanos does not appear on this list. The top 5 is made up of elxokas, MrBeast in Spanish, BENIJU, animaLize21 and MrDs4.

And music?

In addition, in the music segment, the video most viewed in Spain in 2021 through YouTube was Flamenco and Bachata, from Daviles de Novelda. It was published on the platform in February and already has more than 42 million views globally.

The rest of the musical list follows the pattern of a good part of the rest of the Spanish-speaking countries, with a lot of reggaeton and Latin artists. Such is the case of Natti Natasha, J Balvin and Sebastián Yatra, just to mention a few.

And finally, YouTube has not forgotten those who have made the leap to Shorts. The alternative of short videos to compete with TikTok has been available in Spain for a few months, but there are already several content creators who have turned to it. Although it does not mention specific numbers, the platform recognizes the work of users as Nachter, Inmagic, Sergio Jurado, Danny Fitt and Acenix Cortos, among others.