Almost 30 years have passed since the birth of the Internet and we continue to use “123456” as the password. It is not a joke. In recent years, password management companies have reported to us how we remain so incredulous when it comes to choosing how to protect our accounts: from the bank on-line, our social networks, platforms streaming or the Amazon basket. We all, collectively, as a species, become even more idiotic year after year.

And yes, the latest list of the most common passwords in 2021, published by NordPass, leaves us with little to no hope for humanity. But we are especially struck by how each country tends to use different patterns to choose a password.

The most basic: more memorable, more hackable. Top-tier honors go to the password “123456”, having been used 103,170,552 times. The next in line is “123456789”, which meets the minimum requirement of eight characters. Little to comment here … Apart from the number combinations also the word “password” and “qwerty” are in the top 5. Although 73% of the 200 main passwords of 2020 could be decrypted in less than a second, the number it has risen to 84.5% on the new list. Are we getting dumber?

The list of passwords was compiled by independent researchers specializing in cybersecurity research. They evaluated a database the size of 4 TB in 50 countries. The most interesting thing is that they divided their database across the different countries, further segregating them into categories of men and women, to understand if each of these sets used passwords differently.

Every country has some quirks. If we review the passwords used in France, for example, we are struck by the fact that on some occasions names of sweets and desserts, typical of their gastronomy, predominate: “caramel”, “chocolat” and “vanille”, for example. On the other hand, if we take a look at the most used passwords in the United Kingdom, we discover that they are football fans: “liverpool”, “arsenal” or “manchester” are among the most used. In Spain, male names predominate: ” Alejandro “,” Carlos “,” Daniel “or” Antonio “.

In Russia, they have a certain obsession with choosing passwords that are brands, especially of cars: “ferrari”, “nissan”, “mercedes” or “adidas”. And in Germany, their choice of titles for animation series or movies is also curious: “naruto”, “pokemon”, “wall-e” or “snoopy”. Finally, there are countries where religious passwords predominate: “christ” in Nigeria or “bimillah” in Saudi Arabia.

An obsession with name calling and swearing. The team of researchers also encountered extensive use of swear words and insults in the local language, such as “bajskorv” in Swedish (means “poop”), “kokot” in Slovakia (an insult) or “lopas123” in Lithuania (also an insult), “wanker” and “bollocks” on the UK list, just to name a few. “It’s also quite interesting that these passwords tend to appear more frequently on men’s lists,” the authors explained.

There are also differences by gender. While “one direction” was ranked 184th on the 2019 list, and disappeared from 2020, it is now back at 156th on the global women’s list. In the women’s rankings, “justinbieber” and “tokiohotel” (a popular German boy band of the 2010s) appear at the top, while men’s passwords tend to include more “metallica” and “slipknot.” The most consistent band on the charts for the last three years is “blink182”, especially in countries like Australia, Canada, Ireland and others. And, for the first time in history, “eminem” has entered the list.

We have more and more passwords. Developers and IT engineers continue to warn that to overcome security concerns, we should focus on creating authentication systems that do not rely on passwords at all. Two-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods are a good form of protection. These methods combine a password with biometric information (face scan or fingerprint, for example).

You can also create a strong and memorable password by combining three words at random. Those generated by bots or AI are also difficult to guess and are less likely to appear in lists of passwords used by hackers. But of course, all of this is easier said than done. One of the challenges we face in today’s digital age is password overload. And it can be difficult to remember all of them and, on top of that, complex passwords, especially those generated by machines.