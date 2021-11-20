Arcane: League of Legends It has become one of the shows of the year for Netflix. And not just because it comes from one of the most beloved and popular multiplayer games in the world. The series, which hit the Netflix catalog this month, immediately dethroned The Squid game as the most viewed.

And he did it because it was a compendium of good plot and visual decisions. One of the most striking: bringing television to several of the most beloved champions of League of Legends and turn them into three-dimensional characters.

One of the high points of the Riot Games production is the presence of Jynx (Powder), Violet (Vi), Jayce, Viktor and Caitlyn in the story. In an age when adaptations often take liberties over the original material, the attachment to Arcadian The material from which it comes is surprising. In addition, it is a tribute to fans around the world, who have made League of Legends in a classic in the world of video games.

‘Arcane: League of Legends’ and its repercussion

The decision resulted in a curious phenomenon. Arcane: League of Legends, which you can already find on Netflix since November 6, increased interest in the characters in his story. During the last few weeks, Jynx and Jayce’s popularity on the multiplayer platform increased exponentially. Something that could translate into the popularity of the show and the impact of the origin story.

Arcane: League of Legends tells in a fictional way and with an intelligent plot, the story of the champions Jynx (Powder) and Violet (Vi). It does so, from the perception of the bond that unites them and also, of the tragedy that separates it. Arcane: League of Legends avoided taking simple paths and built a solid story that also allowed the context of the games to be included in the story. The result has been an adaptation that plays on the broad original mythology and promises a flawless revision.

For the players, it is quite a celebration that several of their favorite champions are part of a phenomenon like that of Arcane: League of Legends. And that enthusiasm seems to have been translated not only in the original platform, but also in the wide reception of its adaptation.

The LOL and marketing

Riot Games has also had a special interest in surrounding the phenomenon of Arcane: League of Legends with an appropriate dissemination and marketing campaign. The goal is for players around the world to be able to enjoy the series but also be part of the phenomenon around them. For the occasion, the company carried out interesting crossovers with other games and platforms. Fortnite, Among Us and PUBG Mobile were several of those chosen to promote theto series before the premiere of its first chapters.

The maneuver seems to have paid off. Currently, Arcane: League of Legends – with six chapters released – has become a critical and audience success. The rest of the chapters, and closing of the story, will be released this Saturday, November 20 on Netflix.