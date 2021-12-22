The most used digital channels in marketing worldwide

The world digital has shown its relevance for strategies from marketing around the world, these are the channels digital plus used.

The constant evolution of technologies (including the arrival of the World Wide Web) gave rise to the fact that nowadays digital platforms were an indispensable tool on a daily basis, a fact that international companies and brands have put in their favor. According to the study of Digital 2021 carried out in a joint effort by We Are Social and Hootsuite, currently 60 percent of the world’s population already has internet access, which spend approximately 6 hours and 54 minutes connected daily.

Taking into account the high time of permanence, the arrival of social networks and the use of emails on a high number of platforms, marketing managed to grow exponentially by taking advantage of these platforms in their daily lives, giving an opportunity to the world digital was a channel indispensable for the growth of any product, service or brand, through their respective strategies.

Although for some years now this type of marketing digital It was already among us, its growth had an exponential increase in recent years. A study by Michael Page called “Renumbering Study 2018-2019” shows that during those years the number of hiring of professionals in online marketing increased by 30 percent, among the main reasons for consumer adoption and their digital presence .

According to the director of the master’s degree in digital marketing and electronic commerce at EAE Business School, Gema Gutiérrez “Companies are looking for experts who meet the demands of the new consumer, who master digital trends, but also be proactive, have social values ​​and create a good work environment. These are appearing in areas that for some time were considered of little professional output (sociologists, historians, linguists)“.

The marketing world was greatly benefited by the arrival of technologies, allowing to reach audiences that could not be reached before, among the main reasons why segmentation capacity that digital media allow to send our advertising or bells to a specific consumer or user.

Today there are different alternatives to consider to carry out our marketing and advertising campaigns, including the presence on websites, social media (social networks), email marketing, mobile applications, messaging, banners, etc., which with the most used today.

Among the main reasons why these channels They have earned the affection of professionals (in addition to their effective reach) we find the relatively low costs that are spent when opting for these services, compared to that if we decided to choose to use conventional media to achieve positioning of our products, services or brands.

Digital marketing has proven to be of vital importance for any company today and it will continue to be relevant for several more years, so companies, projects or ventures that have not yet embraced the digital world are missing out on possible prospects and opportunities for increase.