The most successful movie trailers 24 hours after their premiere

Viewers are constantly craving their favorite movie installments out, ushering in some of the Most successful movie trailers in 24 hours, generating millions of views.

The industry cinematic has proven its importance to viewers around the world, achieving higher revenues every year (except for pandemic times). According to the study of Statista where it shows the annual evolution in box office collection worldwide, since 2005 with 23.1 billion dollars, revenues have gone in increase constantly until 2019 with 42.3 billion dollars, that is, almost twice the evolution in this market.

However, having an endless number of genders cinematographic From where to choose, science fiction films are in charge of winning the hearts of viewers around the world, where we see speed, superpowers, animations and a whole repertoire full of effects specials, with only a few very rare exceptions, but why is this happening?

Despite the fact that films are the final bet of the production companies to be able to deliver an effective audiovisual product to the consumer that manages to transcend history, marketing strategies are of vital importance for their success (even years before), for what these companies constantly “prepare” viewers to generate excitement throughout their production and raise their expectations, curiosity and also calculate the estimated success of these.

An example of what it takes to work on the prior marketing of a movie we have with the most recent installment of Spider-Man: No Way Home, who have managed to be a trend for more than three months by giving users small “tests” on what that they could see in the film, without giving 100 percent information about what they will see, causing controversy, curiosity and emotion among users.

In the same way, Marvel and Disney have taken viewers by surprise on severe occasions when editing their trailers, which do not necessarily have any relationship with the final installment, as they did with Avengers: Endgame by showing the superhero Thor in the trailers as we were. used to seeing him (in shape), but ultimately we were handed over to a weary, drunk and out of shape Thor.

Similarly, there is another type of “strategies indirect“That directly influence the visualizations of the trailers and the most recent example we have with Tom Holland, who in recent years has become quite known for somehow” spoiling “movie lovers in some interviews, where he usually give some clues about what we will see in the films, causing the actor’s “accident” and, consequently, the film to become viral.

Many other strategies are used today for movie trailers to be so successful, generating millions of views around the world in 24 hours, as well as their presentations at conventions, companies that choose to do influencer marketing and Internet personalities share or simply that it is about a delivery with a multigenerational reach, as IT has been, but there is no doubt that these millions of views would not be possible without marketers.