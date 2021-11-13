Between the early evening and the temperatures have dropped at a dizzying rate, without eating or drinking it, it seems that winter is here (although officially we are still in autumn). And of course, our wardrobe has to adapt to it: sweaters, accessories against the cold and our beloved coats.

Coats are the star garment of every winter, along with windbreakers or jackets if we wear more layers underneath, and that is why today we want to focus exclusively on them. To see what is taking this season we have turned to our dear streetstyle, our endless source of inspiration, and these are the models that are repeated the most:

Cloth coats





Cloth coats are a sophisticated and elegant option in itself that we can also introduce in looks more informal (for example with jeans and sneakers). This year they take both in plain colors and with traditional prints:





First of all we have this coat in gray, a timeless model that we can effortlessly combine in many different ways. 59.99 euros.





We have also chosen this other model with double breasted front and wool blend. The dropped shoulders design seems perfect to combine with jumpers or sweatshirts underneath. 79.99 euros.

Double-breasted coat

Teddy type coats





With the cold the touch of sheepskin or teddy-like fabrics are most pleasantThat’s why coats like these are perfect for when the temperatures drop. They also provide a sweet air to our outfits.





First of all we have this model with Italian wool blend shirt style, with pockets and buttons. It is also available in a checkered pattern, in case we are looking for something more lively. 99.99 euros.

Shearling coat with wool





And as a second option to join the teddy-type coats we have this other model in white, longer than the previous, with flaps and buttons. 69.99 euros.

Long teddy coat

Puffy coats





Both in vests and in the classic coats of a lifetime: puffy garments cause a sensation this year. They are comfortable, warm and we find them in a thousand colors, from the most daring to the most classic.





We wanted to opt first for a more traditional long model, in black (although also available in camel and green). 49.99 euros.





And as a second option we propose this model, more wide and oversize, available in camel and black. 59.99 euros.

Coats lined with fur or shearling





If what we are looking for is a very warm interior, this option is one of the most interesting. Since although the exterior changes depending on the model (it can be suede, synthetic, etc.) always They are lined with sheepskin or hair inside, so we will not get cold at all.





We liked the model on the right so much that we had to look for an option low cost and this H&M model in beige It seemed ideal to us. 69.99 euros.

Coat lined inside

Quilted-effect coats





The quilted garments (or padded) this year they are also a trend again but in a maxi and oversize version. A finish that went from home to the street and that has conquered the streetstyle one more year.





No doubt this year H&M has bet heavily on quilted maxi garments and this coat is the proof of it. Although we know that you can have detractors to us in this beige we love. 69.99 euros.