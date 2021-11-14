The jeans They are a must have out of our closet, but in a world full of fits and washes How to find the Jean perfect? Models that stylize, that feel good, that lengthen the leg, that do not make us wrinkles and that make us a perfect ass. All these premises are necessary to wear perfect jeans.

The classic jean is reinvented with new versions in a shaping key and push up to show off your ass and legs, and in these brands you will find the models that fit the best in different colors and styles.

Levi’s, Liu Jo, Lee, Salsa, Rails, J.Brand, Paige and Ayr are some of the firms that you have to have on the radar because their jeans do not go unnoticed and they feel great. We propose 15 top models.





Black skinny pants by de Sauce. A mid-waist design that perfectly enhances the curves, it also has two removable and imperceptible cups that enhance the effect push-up. Its price is 89.95 euros.





Dark blue effect skinny jeans push up, a classic in the brand’s jeans Liu Jo. Its price is 160 euros.





Gray skinny pants by J Brand, the brand that all celebrities say they have the Photoshop effect jeans. The price is 199 euros.





Straight trousers in light blue Levi’s with the confection sculpt Made with an innovative reducing panel in the abdomen area and with greater comfort and elasticity thanks to its soft fabric. Its price is 89 euros.





High-waisted jeans in classic blue. A slimmer, high-waisted model that sits on the hips and fits superskinny from top to bottom, to the ankle of Read. Its price is 89.95 euros.





Skinny trousers in smooth, effect fabric push up from Sauce. Its price is 89.95 euros.





Gray skinny pants by Liu Jo made of eco-sustainable fabric. Its price is 140 euros.





Super skinny high waisted skinny pants in blue Levi’s. Its price is 99 euros.





Gray skinny pants by Sauce, a soft fabric model push in secret, that is to say, They create the smooth belly effect which helps to perfectly enhance the feminine curves. Its price is 79.95 euros.





Ankle-length pants skinny frayed in classic blue Rails. Its price is 168 euros.





Ankle-length frayed trousers with distressed details from Ayr. Its price is 196 euros.





Skinny black jeans, a perfect classic to wear with day and night looks from Rails. Its price is 168 euros.





Black flared jeans, a model that stylizes and lengthens the legs of Read. Its price is 89.95 euros.





Dark blue straight cut slightly flared trousers in Paige. Their designs lift the ass, in fact the pockets are strategically placed, lengthen the legs and slim the hips. Its price is 256.96 euros.





The jeans from Ayr, specifically the skinny ones, they make you great, fitting like a glove to the body thanks to their elasticity and shaping capacity. This classic model is priced at 170.40 euros.





High waisted skinny jeans in light blue by Liu Jo. Its price is 160 euros.





Gray skinny pants by J Brand. Its price is 217 euros