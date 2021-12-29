During 2021 we have enjoyed numerous kitchens of different styles and sizes. Adapting to the size of the house and the needs of each family is what determines the final design of the kitchens, but trends they also condition this aspect. In 2021 there have been some constants in terms of trends for kitchens. Two of them were reflected in the kitchens that we saw in this year’s edition of Casa Decor that they had in common. the search for more sustainable kitchens and kitchen islands.

Sustainability translates into the search for materials such as FSC certified woods (originating from sustainably managed forests) and recycled PET plastics. The island thing is the consequence of our greater demand when it comes to making one in the kitchen; the one to open this totally or partially to the living room.

As for household appliances, the firms continue to work on making them smarter and lower consumption (such as this LG refrigerator with a view of the interior from the outside and a refrigeration system also on the door), to make our lives easier and easier. In Marbella Desing Week we already enjoy a fully domotic kitchen.

And before going to review the latest kitchen trends in 2021 (which will also be in 2022, we will remind you of the ones that this year have definitely been demodé.



Trends in kitchens



This year the kitchens continue to enjoy refined lines with paneled appliances and natural finishes (wood, stone …), with which to better integrate with the living room or other rooms. To discard the palilleria that is also a valid finish for kitchen furniture and the tendency to “hide” the hood in a box.

Kitchens for inspiration



Whether open or independent, the most beautiful kitchens this year have opted for natural materials and neutral colors like gray. What they have in common is that these kitchens forget about conventional tiles – better a backsplash with the same finish as the countertop – and wallpaper on the rest of the walls, and the commitment to kitchens where you also eat. Because one of the most interesting novelties is that the living-dining room concept is replaced by the kitchen-dining room, either in the form of a large island with stools or both (island and dining table).





Small kitchens



Via Tinda s Project. Image by Jordi Canosa and styling by Mar Gausachs

This 2021 we have seen how small kitchens look for practical solutions, such as expanding the height and depth of the worktop to gain centimeters in the same space. The electrometrics also adapt to the smallest spaces with new formats.

In small kitchens, tall cabinets reach up to the ceiling and the layout is thoroughly studied. As far as possible these kitchens include a wall of furniture that contains the refrigerator and other electrometrics to clear the tall units on the work surfaces.

The best storage solutions for the kitchen





This year we have known very good solutions to keep the kitchen tidy. Tidiness in the kitchen is not something that only small kitchens have to worry about. Enjoying tidier shelves and cabinets is very easy with accessories like these.

