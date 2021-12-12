With the holiday season just around the corner, each week fashion firms take advantage of the arrival of christmas to present new collections perfect to dazzle and leave no one unmoved. Parfois has not wanted to lag behind and presents some proposals where the brilliance and metallic tones They take the scene to show that it is always a good option to break with everything.

Metallic looks perfect to break with everything

If Studio 54 still existed, it would surely force its clients to wear one of these garments. Metallic and in striking tones such as silver, orange or electric blue, the Portuguese firm dares to break with everything.









Perfect to dress the Christmas season with originality, behind the cropped Straight tops with spaghetti straps hides a lot of versatility (although it may not seem like it at first glance). Whether with suit pants or jeans, these designs promise to be the big star of the final look.









Bags that were born to dazzle

Packed with strass and in different colors, these bags would be able to dazzle anyone. Mini or midi in size, these proposals want to bring out the diva in you 24/7. Although they are festive in nature, more than one will want to use them at all times, demonstrating their power of mimicry with any style that is thrown at them.









Photos | Parfois