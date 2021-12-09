The most searched video games of 2021 in Google Mexico

2021 is coming to an end, so it’s time to start talking about some of the most popular games, series, and movies this year. This time we will review what were some of the most sought after things in Google from Mexico of the last twelve months, and surely many of these results will end up surprising you.

Series

1. Squid Game

2. WandaVision

3. Bridgerton

4. Cobra Kai

5. The Heartless

6. Sex Education

7. Loki

8. Who Killed Sara

9. Kakegurui

10. True Beauty

Films

1. Marvel’s Eternals

2. Godzilla vs. Kong

3. Venom

4. Black Widow

5. Cruella

6. Fast and Furious 9

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home

8. The Conjuring 3

9. Halloween Kills

10. Space Jam

Video game

1. Among Us

2. Sausage Man

3. Friday Night Funky

4. Mortal Kombat

5. Brainly

6. Tap Tap

7. Fortnite Tracker

8. Minecraft

9. Forza Horizon 5

10. Gartic Phone

At least in the case of video games, it is surprising that there are not really any really that important. I mean, it seems like the vast majority of them are cell phone games, and the only AAA we can see out there would be Fortnite and Forza Horizon 5. We don’t know what Mortal Kombat they refer, but well there it is.

Editor’s note: The fact that Among Us was the most sought after game in Mexico in 2021 means that perhaps we are underestimating the popularity of this title. Yes, it had its moments but according to me it never became as popular as Fortnite.

Via: Soup