Six months ago, HBO Max arrived in Mexico as a new offer in the world of streaming. Now that the year is ending, the platform makes a count of what Mexican users have searched the most in its catalog since their arrival in the country.

For example, you might be surprised to learn that the country’s favorite local Max Original is The great pastry chef Bake off: Celebrity Mexico, the reality show bakery, whose first episode is one of the most played on the platform.

On the other hand, in its first semester in the country, HBO Max opted for the creation of local original titles, which were well received. So much so that productions like Oblivion killer, Moorings Y JUANPA + CHEF were even more in demand than foreign content.

During this time, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it was placed among the most watched movies on the platform; while Wonder Woman 1984 it was the most watched film in the DC Universe. In addition, there was a predilection for the themes of love and terror, since the films He do not like you to much Y Evil one they were among the most sought after.

The children also made their choice and, in the children’s segment, Villains It was the animated series that the little ones watched for hours and hours. But the classics were not far behind, Tom & jerry Y Looney tunes cartoons they are also among his favorites.

It is well known that Mexicans enjoy soccer, so UEFA Champions League broadcasts have a large audience in the country. Specifically, during these six months, the passion for football soared during the matches PSG vs Manchester City, Manchester City vs PSG and Barcelona vs Bayern Munich.

To celebrate its first six months and to close the year well, HBO Max has a 50% discount on the subscription for 12 months, valid from December 9 to January 9, 2022; So if you still don’t know the platform and want to explore its offer, this is a good opportunity to do so.

What’s more, in 2022, HBO Max will have big launches, including new seasons of acclaimed series like Euphoria; the premiere of the long-awaited sequel to Game of Thrones, House of the dragon; and new Warner Bros movies, like King richard Y The Matrix Resurrections.