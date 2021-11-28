The fact is that the poor man, in addition to having had a fine childhood, only wanted a cure for old age. Maybe it’s not that bad but Hawkeye he loaded it. An arrow in the barrel of his gun that makes it explode, a Mortadelo and Filemón ending for a Mortadelo and Filemón character.

Pete «Glue Can» / Paste Pot Pete

The name already makes us the spoiler. Peter Petruski is a supervillain who decided that one day he was going to do evil with a glue gun, while demanding that they call him Pete Glue Can.

Because this is how you strike terror into the hearts of their enemies.

In his first appearance, moreover, It seems that he has stolen the suit from a clown (huge bow tie included) crowning everything with a kind of txapela. Then they changed his suit and it was even worse. Pete was not a matter of a couple of numbers, and even belonged to a super group of villains, the Frightful four, who faced the Fantastic Four.

Anyway.

Leaping Frog / Leapfrog

In 1966, Daredevil first faced a terrible enemy, Frog jump. Basically an ordinary man who can’t even pay the rent, so his idea of ​​being a supervillain is put on a frog costume.

And his super power? Aside from being a failure as an inventor, have some boots with springs that allow you to jump up to six floors. And that’s it. We do not understand how he did not succeed with his inventions.

Leap of Frog is more sad than scary, because in the end he was a poor man, almost forced to steal for a living, jumping around New York and wondering how one gets to that point in his life.

The concept is ridiculous, but that didn’t stop up to two people from adopting that identity in the comics and appearing in various issues.

Bullfighter

When they want to create a villain, Marvel scriptwriters often have a fixation on flaws, ugliness or, above all, fat. But from time to time, they also resort to the hot topic and what better than to create Manuel Eloganto (with the name you can already see the wickers), aliases Bullfighter.

A evil bullfighter with no other powers than to be agile, handle the rapier and the fighting cape well and have no sense of ridicule. But hey, we just saw Frog jump, so it’s not too bad either.

The worst thing is that Manolete he’s not the only Marvel killer, there was another in the golden age of the 40, which is almost worse. In his latest appearances, Manolo seemed to have stopped crime (and bullfighting) and was looking for work.

Captain America as leader of Hydra

We save the most ridiculous for last and that is, without a doubt, Captain America’s occurrence as Supreme Hydra and leader of Marvel’s main supervillain organization.

Okay, an alternate timeline and all that, but seriously, no. It is very good to want to surprise and change things, but it never made sense.

And we’ve seen a guy who is able to escape the Human Torch with glue but, seriously, no. The less we talk, the more we can do like it never happened.

Worst of all, you could fill The Output with more examples, but we’ll leave it here. We’ll see if, finally, in phase 324 of the MCU, any of these villains stick their noses out because there are still dollars to milk.

You do not, Cap, you do not.