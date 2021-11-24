The Most Reliable New Cars of 2021

Consumer reports have released the results of their reliability study and Asian brands continue to get the best scores. Lexus, Mazda and Toyota occupy this precious podium, while Tesla resoundingly fails.

The annual reliability survey carried out by the partners and members of the prestigious organization Consumer Reports It has already been unveiled and, one more year, Asian brands achieve the best results.

And is that Lexus It has relieved Mazda as the most reliable brand on the market, surpassing Toyota as well. These three Japanese firms are the ones that have obtained the best reliability index, but there are other Asian firms such as Infiniti, Honda, Subaru, Acura or Nissan in the top 10, in which only Buick and MINI from other continents sneak in.

All-electric SUVs are the least reliable category, with an overall rating below average.

It is not surprising, therefore, that Asia obtain an average reliability of 62 points as a whole, with Europe remaining at 44 points and America at 42. If we talk about segments, passenger cars obtain an average of 57 points, while the kings of the market, SUVs, remain at 50. Finally, pickups and minivans get a modest index of 43.

Regarding the energy source, we also have interesting results within the electrified models: hybrids and plug-in models they achieve the best reliability indexes, with results that are higher than the general average. Some of the top performing cars in this category are the Toyota Prius and the Honda Insight.

The KIA Niro is offered in various power modes and is also very reliable.

However, the Fully electric SUV they are the least reliable category, with an overall index below average. A popular belief is that because electric models have fewer drive components, fewer things can go wrong. However, automakers continue to add new technology to these advanced models, beyond powertrains, particularly luxury models like the Audi E-Tron and Tesla Model X.

Users of these cars often report more problems with the electronics and power equipment than with the electric transmission.

This is how the Consumer Reports ranking is done

Consumer reports is an independent American organization that works to contribute to a fair and transparent market.

The 2021 reliability study has been prepared from 300,000 surveys collected between members and partners of the organization in relation to models of 2020 and 2021.

For reliability, respondents are asked to record any problems with your vehicles that occurred in the last 12 months. They are asked to identify the problems they considered serious (related to cost, failure, security or downtime). They are also asked to include warranty issues, but not those that result from damage by accident or due to inactivity alone.

Respondents flag problems from a list of areas, ranging from the engine and transmission to the HVAC system, brakes, electrical system, and power accessories. They also specifically write about their experiences to help Consumer Reports understand precisely what problems they have had.

A typical vehicle has around 200 to 300 samples. When there are small sample sizes, the brand history and reliability of similar models that may share major components are used.

The Lexus GX is the most reliable car on the American market.

The most reliable new cars in 2021

Ranking Brand and model Reliability index Motor Body / Segment 1st Lexus GX 100 Gasoline All terrain – Chevrolet trailblazer 100 Gasoline SUV 3rd KIA Niro 95 Electric SUV 4th Toyota Prius Prime 93 Plug-in hybrid Hatchback 5th Toyota venza 92 Hybrid SUV 6th Toyota Prius 91 Hybrid Hatchback – Chrysler 300 91 Gasoline Sedan 8th Infiniti Q50 90 Gasoline / Diesel Sedan – Buick Envision 90 Mild hybrid SUV 10th Cadillac XT5 89 Gasoline SUV 11th Ford bronco sport 88 Gasoline All terrain – Mazda MX-5 88 Gasoline Roadster 13th Honda Insight 87 Hybrid Sedan – Acura TLX 87 Gasoline Sedan – Hyundai tucson 87 Gasoline / Diesel / Hybrid SUV

The Tesla Model X gives many problems to its users.

The 5 least reliable models of 2021



Ranking Brand and model Reliability index 1st GMC Yukon 2 – Chevrolet tahoe 2 3rd Lincoln aviator 3 4th Tesla Model X 5 – Genesis GV80 5 – Mercedes gle 5 – KIA Sorento 5 – Audi Q8 5 – Audi E-tron 5 10th KIA Forte 7

Lexus achieves the best overall results in the United States.

Brand reliability index in 2021



Ranking Mark Reliability index 1st Lexus 76 2nd Mazda 75 3rd Toyota 71 4th Infiniti 69 5th Buick 66 6th Sling 66 7th Subaru 66 8th Acura 64 9th Nissan 63 10th MINI 60 11th Hyundai 56 12th Chrysler 54 13th Porsche 52 14th Chevrolet 48 15th Audi 47 16th Cadillac 47 17th BMW Four. Five 18th Ford 44 19th KIA 43 20th Volvo 42 21st RAM 40 22nd GMC 37 23rd Mercedes Benz 3. 4 24th Volkswagen 31 25th Genesis 30 26th Jeep 26 27th Tesla 25 28th Lincoln 18

