The Most Reliable New Cars of 2021

Consumer reports have released the results of their reliability study and Asian brands continue to get the best scores. Lexus, Mazda and Toyota occupy this precious podium, while Tesla resoundingly fails.
The annual reliability survey carried out by the partners and members of the prestigious organization Consumer Reports It has already been unveiled and, one more year, Asian brands achieve the best results.
And is that Lexus It has relieved Mazda as the most reliable brand on the market, surpassing Toyota as well. These three Japanese firms are the ones that have obtained the best reliability index, but there are other Asian firms such as Infiniti, Honda, Subaru, Acura or Nissan in the top 10, in which only Buick and MINI from other continents sneak in.
All-electric SUVs are the least reliable category, with an overall rating below average.
It is not surprising, therefore, that Asia obtain an average reliability of 62 points as a whole, with Europe remaining at 44 points and America at 42. If we talk about segments, passenger cars obtain an average of 57 points, while the kings of the market, SUVs, remain at 50. Finally, pickups and minivans get a modest index of 43.
Regarding the energy source, we also have interesting results within the electrified models: hybrids and plug-in models they achieve the best reliability indexes, with results that are higher than the general average. Some of the top performing cars in this category are the Toyota Prius and the Honda Insight.
The KIA Niro is offered in various power modes and is also very reliable.
However, the Fully electric SUV they are the least reliable category, with an overall index below average. A popular belief is that because electric models have fewer drive components, fewer things can go wrong. However, automakers continue to add new technology to these advanced models, beyond powertrains, particularly luxury models like the Audi E-Tron and Tesla Model X.
Users of these cars often report more problems with the electronics and power equipment than with the electric transmission.
This is how the Consumer Reports ranking is done
Consumer reports is an independent American organization that works to contribute to a fair and transparent market.
The 2021 reliability study has been prepared from 300,000 surveys collected between members and partners of the organization in relation to models of 2020 and 2021.
For reliability, respondents are asked to record any problems with your vehicles that occurred in the last 12 months. They are asked to identify the problems they considered serious (related to cost, failure, security or downtime). They are also asked to include warranty issues, but not those that result from damage by accident or due to inactivity alone.
Respondents flag problems from a list of areas, ranging from the engine and transmission to the HVAC system, brakes, electrical system, and power accessories. They also specifically write about their experiences to help Consumer Reports understand precisely what problems they have had.
A typical vehicle has around 200 to 300 samples. When there are small sample sizes, the brand history and reliability of similar models that may share major components are used.
