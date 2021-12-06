Display technology . The screens of the eReader They have a technology called digital ink. This type of panel is much more kind to the eyes, which is why it is designed to be used for hours. All the models on this list have this type of screen, although there are some differences between them that we will comment on in the analysis.

6-inch and 7-inch touchscreen eBooks

We begin our analysis of the eBooks with touch screen most recommended with two screen sizes that are the most standard. The 6 and 7 inches are highly optimized to offer you a good diagonal, but keeping the portability and comfort of the eReaders.

Kindle Paperwhite: the best place to start

Amazon is the market leader in eReaders, in part, because of its gigantic store where you can find the majority of contemporary bestsellers. And its input range, the Kindle Paperwhite it is perfect to test what this is about eBooks.

Its six-inch screen is very comfortable to hold with one hand and its touch screen will allow you to navigate between books in a simple way. Its only downside is that it only has 8 GB of storage, but if you are only going to use it to read it may be more than enough.

Kobo Nia: tiny, but bully

The great rival of Amazon in this of the eBooks with touch screen it is Kobo. The brand of Canadian origin is a reference in the world of eReaders and with its Nia They propose a very affordable entry model for all audiences.

This eReader has a touch screen with technology E Ink Letter 6 inches, so it is very portable and you can take it anywhere. In addition, thanks to its technology ComfortLight it is capable of adapting the brightness to take care of your eyesight. However, we return to 8 GB of storage as the only possibility.

PocketBook Touch Lux 5: powerful processor

The third in contention in the world of eReaders it is Pocketbook, which also has a more than interesting range. For example, him Touch Lux 5 which is presented as one of the most powerful eBooks in the six-inch segment.

It has a multi-touch screen, E Ink Carta technology and the function of adapting the brightness thanks to its SMARTLight function. But where it really stands out is its dual-core processor, which will allow you to move texts much faster and more fluidly.

Kobo Clara HD: less blue light

If you are a full-time reader, the Kobo Clara HD has the technology ComfortLight Pro. An improved version of its own system that reduces blue light and allows you to adjust the brightness and color temperature to the room and time of day or night you use it.

For the rest, it has a 6-inch E Ink Carta touchscreen and 8 GB of storage. A more than interesting option to read all your electronic books comfortably and anywhere.

PocketBook Color: a revolutionary display

The latest release of Pocketbook it’s a eReader that could revolutionize the e-book industry. It is a 6-inch device that has electronic ink technology E Ink Kaleido. An improved version of this type of panel that is capable of displaying 4096 colors without damaging the view.

A very complete option to read comics or books with illustrations, which also plays up to six audio formats to take your music or audiobooks with you. Oh and with 16GB of storage expandable to 32GB via an SD card.

Kobo Libra 2: now with audiobooks

If you are interested in the world of audiobooks, with the Kobo Libra 2 you can listen to your entire collection in a simple way. It has 32 GB of internal storage and the possibility of linking your account with Dropbox to further expand your memory.

Regarding its design, it has a 7-inch screen with the ComfortLight Pro technology that we have already told you about. In addition, it offers water resistance for comfortable use in the bathtub or pool.

Kindle Oasis: the best … to read

If you are clear that you are only going to use your eReader to read books, which on the other hand is its main function, the most recommended is the Kindle Oasis. Its screen is one of the best on the market, it has 8 or 32 GB of storage and offers you access to the store for three months Kindle Unlimited.

It has water resistance IPX8, 7-inch screen with 300 dpi resolution and an adjustable light system to regulate brightness and color temperature. The top of Kindle to enjoy the pleasure of reading.

8-inch touchscreen eBooks

Finally, we are going to analyze three models that have a larger screen diagonal to offer you greater possibilities when taking notes or writing on their touch screen.

Kobo Forma: a bigger screen

With the Shape, Kobo offers a larger screen diagonal for the most demanding users. This 8-inch eReader with E Ink Carta HD screen will allow you to access all your books and view them comfortably.

It is available in two formats, with 8 GB and 32 GB of internal storage, it is waterproof and thanks to ComfortLight Pro technology you can adapt the light it emits to take care of your eyes at all times.

PocketBook InkPad Lite – The Biggest

If in addition to reading books you want to consult documents, notes or scores on the full screen, the PocketBook InkPad Lite offers you one of the largest screen diagonals in touch screen eBooks on the market.

It has a gyroscope to view the contents vertically or horizontally and SMARTLight technology to adapt the light on the screen to the color temperature of the room where you are.

Kobo Sage: the most versatile

We end up with the most versatile device on the entire list. With his Sage, Kobo has wanted to push the limits of what you can do with a touch screen eBook with many interesting features.

We start from an 8-inch screen with the aforementioned ComfortLight Pro technology, but there is much more. Because this 32 GB model has audiobook support, a Dropbox connection and compatibility with the Kobo Stylus, with which you can take notes, draw or take notes.

These are the touchscreen eBooks you need

As you have seen, we could say that among the Kobo and the Kindle there is the game. Both brands have years of experience developing eReaders from quality and with each new update they add more features for the most demanding users.

So if you want our advice, the best eReader to read what you can get is the Kindle Oasis. A model with which you can comfortably immerse yourself in your books anywhere and that has a book store that is hard to beat.

But if what you want is a eReader from touch screen that allows you to go further, with touch functions, a stylus to highlight or the possibility of listening to audiobooks, then go without hesitation for the Kobo Sage.

If you want even more functionalities and you are interested in having a new electronic ink color screen, the PocketBook Color It can meet all your needs when it comes to reading comics.