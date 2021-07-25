The best in bike racing

The bicycle has usually been linked to events such as the Tour de France, The Cycling Tour of Spain, however, there are also BMX races that cross incredible landscapes. Well, with the games that we are going to present you below, you can get on the bike and enjoy these fantastic races with your iPhone or iPad.

Mad Skills BMX 2

A game that has already been installed more than 40 million times all over the world, which means that it is undoubtedly a tremendous hit on the part of the developers who have managed to give users an exciting BMX racing game. You will have the opportunity to compete with people from all over the world through the tracks that have been carefully designed to challenge the skills of all players.

It has a amazing physics that combines arcade fun with key elements that will surprise you at how real they are. You can choose between 7 different bicycles that you will have to unlock as you progress through the game, which, of course, you can also customize to run with the bicycle you have always wanted to have.

Tour de France 2021 The Game

Surely the Tour de France is the most important race or event in the cycling world. Well, now all fans of this sport can also enjoy it from their iPhone or iPad. The game is that you have to guide your own cycling team to win one of the most prestigious titles in the world of sport.

You will have to choose the best strategies and choose at all times the maneuvers that best suit the moment of the race to try to win each and every one of the stages that make up the Tour de France. But beware, not only are you going to be able to enjoy this prestigious race, but you also have other great World Tour races in the game.

Cycling Fantasy

Surely you have heard countless times about the famous Fantasy of the different football leagues. Well, that concept also comes to cycling with this unique and attractive title that will make you fall in love and, above all, will make all lovers of this sport have a place to come together to compete with each other.

This game consists of each user becomes the manager of a professional cycling team. You will have to create your own team for each and every one of the main races of the UCI World Tour, both men and women. For this you will be able to consult the best and most detailed data on runners, teams and races, and of course, the best part, compete against all your friends.

Bike Unchained 2

This game from Red Bull itself is about the sequel to the best mountain bike game that exists for mobile phones. In it you have the possibility to compete against real cyclists in incredible descents and show your acrobatic skills in slopestyle competitions. You will have to dominate the qualifying leagues, show that there is no one who is capable of winning you mounted on a bike and with a mountain ahead full of challenges, obstacles and elements to overcome, all this to win the title of best cyclist in the world.

It has up to five different scenarios, from steep rocky fields to dizzying trails, through any other type of terrain you can think of. Another point to take into account and that users appreciate very much is the customization capacity of the bicycles, in this case you will have all the freedom in the world to be able to have the bike you have always dreamed of and launch yourself to compete with it.

Bike rush

In many cases, great fanfare is not needed to enjoy a time of tremendous fun, in fact, there are many titles that have a completely simple gameplay that have thousands and millions of players from all over the world hooked thanks to how much fun it can get to be and to the challenge that is, on many occasions, being able to successfully overcome your own marks that you have achieved previously.

Bike Rush is one of those games, it doesn’t really have perfectly detailed graphics nor is the gameplay complex, on the contrary, it is a title that playing it is very simple and simple, but that’s just what it does Very addictive for the majority of users who want to enjoy a game on their iPhone that takes them out of those boredom moments that they may have throughout the day. You just have to move left or right to avoid obstacles on the road, collect coins and turn the bike to increase speed and thus overtake opponents.

Other games with bikes of protagonists

Obviously, within the world of bicycle games not all are races, therefore, below we want to talk about some titles with which you can enjoy the bike, but without having to go out to compete to see who is the fastest within a circuit.

Bikes Hill

Do you want to take a fantastic ride with your bike? Bikes Hill is surely one of the simplest games that you can find in this compilation, however, it can also be one of the most addictive, since although its playability is very simple, it will generate that desire to be better game by game to try to get as far as possible.

Accompanied by other cycling friends, you will have to go forward along the mountain While you are collecting all the possible coins, in the same way, in order to optimize your movements to the maximum you will have to synchronize them perfectly and thus go as fast as possible and advance in the different levels that this game has.

Touchgrind BMX 2

The developers have taken the essence of the popular TOUCHGRIND BMX title and evolved it to make the game even more engaging, being faster, more exciting, bolder, brighter, more creative, and more dynamic. With it you can experience incredible environments while you are mounted on the bike descending on 50 meters of skyscraper roofs through which it will even give you vertigo to go down.

You have the possibility to design and assemble your bmx completely to your liking, to enjoy even more this fantastic game with the bike that you have always wanted to have. You will be able to choose between different chassis, handlebars, wheels, seats and, of course, paint them to give it the last personal touch it deserves.

Mountain biker

If you want to be able to experience the exciting, crazy and adrenaline-filled experiences of mountain biking, you have to give this title a try as it could become the best Mountain Bike game experience that you have tried so far and that you can try from now on. As you play, you will be able to travel around the world, from Whistler to the Alps, beating Pro Riders with whom you will face different challenges.

But beware, you will not only be able to “bite” with the most pros, but you will also be able to compete against different friends to see who is the most skilled on the bike. You will have to learn to pump to gain speed, do tricks to score points and fool the professionals with all your skills. This game is created from scratch so that the iOS experience is completely premium, seeking to be the best extreme sports game that exists in the App Store.

Mountain Bike Xtreme

As we mentioned before, on many occasions to have a great time playing with the iPhone or iPad the user does not need a title that has the best graphics or a gameplay worthy of a console. On a large number of occasions, what the user looks for in the App Store is a very simple game that has the ability to hook them and have a fun time to turn around those boredom moments.

Without a doubt, this title, Mountain Bike Xtreme, fulfills a thousand wonders, in fact, its playability is very reminiscent of a really famous game in the Apple application store. With this game you can become a professional cyclist and challenge your skills on epic trails. All this while you perform tricks, score all possible points and unlock trails as you improve your skills. It features realistic physics, procedurally generated trails, day and night cycling, and a dynamic weather system.

Real riders

It’s game it’s about one of the classics of the App Store dedicated to the world of the bicycle. With it you can enjoy the best physics simulation on two wheels and some really neat graphics that will make you get a really fantastic user experience. In addition, one of the strengths is that it is completely free, that is, you will not have to pay to use it, but it does not have purchases within the application itself.

Without a doubt, if what you are looking for is a game with which to have a great time with your iPhone or iPad, this is one of the alternatives to consider. Of course, you will have to make use of all your skills to be able to surpass your own personal marks and continue advancing in this addictive game.

What is the most fun?

Whenever we do this type of compilation, we like to tell you which is the option that most seduces the editorial team of La Manzana Mordida. In this case, if we look at the different options to enjoy bike racing we are left with Bike Unchained 2 for different reasons, but mainly because of the graphics it offers and its playability.

Moving now to our second category, without a doubt the alternative that has caught our attention the most is Mountain Bike Xtreme. Despite the fact that it is a really simple game, just that makes it very addictive and that when playing it you are always trying to exceed your previous mark.