The most powerful BMW will be a hybrid SUV: the XM

The future of Bmw it looks powerful and large. And we are not speaking in a metaphorical sense. Because the company revealed what will be the most powerful vehicle for its high-performance range: the XM truck.

His presentation comes just in time for the commemoration of 50 years of the sports line M and, in fact, the XM It will be exclusive to this brand.

And what will make it so powerful? Well though Bmw He did not disclose great details of this vehicle, which is still a prototype, he did announce that it will have an engine 4.4-liter V8 that will incorporate a hybrid system.

In total, the vehicle will be able to deliver 750 horsepower and 737 foot-pounds of torque, which, from the outset, sounds like brutal figures suitable for this SUV of great dimensions and bestial aspect.

The double kidney grill It stands out for its octagonal silhouettes that will be illuminated and accompanied by slim and ultra-compact dual headlights.

Meanwhile, inside we will find materials such as velvet, carbon fiber and brown leather upholstery for the steering wheel, door panels and center console.

And although the XM is still in the phase of prototype, BMW has already set a production date, since the first units will be manufactured in the United States at the end of 2022.