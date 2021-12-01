We are in the final stretch of the year and it is a good time to recount what happened throughout 2021. Therefore, YouTube presented the lists with the most popular videos and creators in Mexico, from music to new creators that grew exponentially and those stories that entertained us in these times that continue to be difficult.

Discover, below, the top 10 of the videos that marked this year.

Top Popular Videos in Mexico

Once again, Kimberly Loaiza is crowned as the greatest female creator, not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America. His 24-hour challenge being dads in Las Vegas, with more than 38 million views, and the party of his two babies, with more than 37 million views, were the most viewed videos on his channel.

On the other hand, the Free Fire final reached more than 19 million views, and in general, video games and creators in this category broke records. Podcasts and interviews also gained strength among younger audiences, thanks to appearances by artists, such as Santa Fe Klan, on shows like Tirando Bola or En Cortinas.

1. I CAN’T FIND KIMA HEAVY JOKE MY HUSBAND # CumpleelretoKIM5 | Kimberly loaiza

2. Pulling Ball temp 5 ep 1

3. Santa Fe Klan

3. GREAT FINAL Free Fire League! | Opening 2021

Four. In Cortinas # 45: From the neighborhood to the clouds FT. Santa Fe Klan

5. I FORGOTTEN I BOUGHT THESE 5 THINGS!

6. I’M PREGNANT, I’M GOING TO BE A MOM! Letter to my Mar. -Yuya

7. I AM NOT FERNANFLOO !! – Omegle

8. KATIA VLOGS AND I ARE BOYFRIENDS Joke to my brother JD PANTOJA | Cesar Pantoja

9. FRANCO ESCAMILLA, the PERSEVERANCE of an EXTRAORDINARY MAN | The interview with Yordi Rosado

10. SANTA FE KLAN (Ángel Quezada) & Scorpion #AlVolante PELOTERO flirting in the street!

Top Music Videos in Mexico

2021 has been a year dominated by genres such as rap, regional and urban music, where classic sounds were combined with new rhythms. “Bottle after bottle”, Gera MX’s collaboration with Christian Nodal, sets the tone for this new musical trend, reaching first place as a music video on the list and first place in the Top of the main songs globally, with more than 400 million views to date.

In addition to the already recognized exponents of Latin music, such as Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Camilo, in 2021 he consolidated the role and relevance of women as a key piece of urban pop music, represented by figures such as Natti Natasha, Becky G, Rosalía, Maria Becerra, TINI and Karol G, the latter, the undisputed leader in Latin America and whose videos have already accumulated more than 5 billion views globally in the last year.

1. Gera MX, Christian Nodal – Bottle After Bottle (Official Video)

2. KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq – EL MAKINON (Official Video)

3. Bad Bunny – Yonaguni (Official Video)

Four. Rauw Alejandro – Todo de Ti (Official Video)

5. Natti Natasha x Becky G – Ram Pam Pam [Official Video]

6. BAD BUNNY x ROSALÍA – LAST NIGHT (Official Video)

7. Who do you think you are? – Mc Davo Ft Caliber 50

8. Camilo – Ropa Cara (Official Video)

9. The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (Official Music Video)

10. Marca MP – Already Finished (Live)

Top Popular Creators in Mexico

The world of gaming dominates this list, where creators such as Mikecrack, who became an icon of the Minecraft video game, stand out, while El Mariana won his place for the plays and stories created with Roblox. In addition, jokes and comedy vlogs took over the territory, with creators like MissaSinfonia.

1. Kimberly loaiza

2. Mikecrack

3. inInvictor

Four. The Mariana

5. Missa symphonia

6. Fede Vigevani

7. Cesar Pantoja

8. Acenix

9. Golemcito Games

10. ElTrollino

Top Creators Revelation

2021 also showcased the diversity and opportunities to create and connect with communities that exist within YouTube. New faces and channels of all kinds and growing were positioned on the list.

Cooking with Ninfa is an expert in the kitchen who teaches us the best of her seasoning; Cecia Loaiza specializes in challenges and jokes; while CORVII FF is characterized by having a romantic side in its Minecraft games; and Rodolfo Ruben has managed to connect with more than 1.28M million subscribers by narrating and acting with voice stories and short stories, thus demonstrating that YouTube is a platform for all types of creators.

1. TheNino

2. Daniela rodrice

3. MrDs4

Four. Cecia Loaiza

5. Cooking with Nymph

6. Rodolfo Ruben Barone

7. CORVII FF

8. DARISHLA

9. To the Mich

10. The MarZy

Top Shorts Makers

YouTube’s short video format has opened the door for all types of creators, from doctors to magicians, and at the same time the opportunity to grow and find an audience. Like Palomares Magic, who in a few seconds surprises all his followers with magic tricks and managed to have Shorts with up to more than 4 million views; Leslie Mckenzzie, with the adventures of her dog, Perry; or Chingu, a friend, who shows her naturalness when facing a totally different language.

1. Leslie mckenzzie

2. Chingu friend

3. Luis Mendez

Four. Yordi Pink

5. Danny fitt

6. Palomares Magic

7. RB playing

8. Inmagic

9. Jere Parre

10. Terbuz

