The most popular movies on Twitter Mexico in 2021

There are only a few more weeks until the end of the year, which also means that it is a great time to remember some of the series, movies or video games that we enjoy the most throughout this year. 2021. They were quite complicated months, but despite everything, we had many interesting things that will stay in our heads for a very long time.

So as not to be left behind with all this, Twitter Mexico has shared which were the most popular films in our territory. That is, those that had the highest number of mentions within this social network throughout the year and to make it easier for us to read, they have divided it into three different categories:

1. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

3. Eternals

4. Black Widow

5. Godzilla vs Kong

6. Shrek

7. The Suicide Squad

8. BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky

9. Cinderella (2021)

10. Black Panther

1. Dune (2021)

2. Back to the Future

3. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

4. Army of the Dead

5. Blade Runner

6. Alita: Battle Angel

7. Indiana Jones

8. Mad Max

9. The Matrix: Resurrections

10. Terminator

1. House of Gucci

2. Call Me by Your Name

3. Don’t Worry Darling

4. Pride and Prejudice

5. Nomadland

6. The Godfather

7. Cherry (2021)

8. Titanic

9. The dance of 41

10. Promising Young Woman

As you could see, we have a wide selection of films that were the center of attention in Twitter this year. Slowly but surely, the film industry has been recovering from the pandemic and 2022 will surely also be a year filled with incredible and anticipated releases.

Editor’s note: A lot of these movies make sense to me, but I’m amazed that Shrek made it into the hottest this year. I mean, I’m aware that it’s a masterpiece, but I don’t understand why specifically. I have no doubt about the rest, but why Shrek?

Via: Twitter Mexico