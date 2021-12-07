Duolingo joins other companies, such as YouTube and Spotify, and presents its annual summary about what happened on its platform throughout 2021.

From today, Anyone who has completed at least 10 Duolingo lessons in 2021 can get a personalized insight into what type of language learner they are, based on when they practice their lessons, how many courses they have taken, and how many hours they have spent learning in the app.

What’s more, Duolingo gives us some interesting facts about language learning on the platform this year, worldwide, through its 2021 language report. For starters, the company said that his phrase of the year is “I am mentally exhausted”, which very well sums up the general feeling in this period.

This has been 2021 on Duolingo

The 2021 Duolingo Language Report presents the latest language trends and student behaviors based on data from more than 500 million Duolingo students around the world. You can check it in this link, and here we leave you the most important points.

The 10 most studied languages ​​in 2021 on the platform are: English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Korean, Irish, Swahili, and Swedish.

Pop culture inspired people to learn a new language in 2021:

– More than two-thirds of users surveyed by Duolingo said that a “cultural event” could inspire them to try to learn a new language, and the 29 percent said TikTok videos in other languages ​​served as motivation.

– Among those who were inspired by a series to learn a new language, the 37 percent started their lessons in Spanish after watching La casa de papel; The 28 percent decided to learn Korean after watching Squid Game; and the 20 percent took French classes after seeing Emily in Paris.

The love for Asian languages ​​has grown around the world:

– In 2021, Asian languages, especially Japanese and Korean, attracted students from all over the world, continuing the impressive growth seen in 2020 for these languages.

– Japanese surpassed Italian globally, to become the fifth most popular language to study.

– The Korean, which remains strong as the seventh most popular language to study worldwide, is the fastest growing language in Brazil, France, Germany, India and Mexico, and ranks as the second fastest growing language in Japan.

– The Chinese, which was the 10th most popular language to study in 2020, has overtaken Russian and Portuguese for eighth place worldwide. Too is one of the 5 fastest growing languages ​​in Mexico and Brazil.

The increase in interest in the study of Asian languages ​​shows no signs of slowing down, as the world is increasingly in contact with cultural manifestations and more Korean and Japanese entertainment, where K-pop stands out.

This redefines language study as something that people do to complement and support their interests and other activities, not just a school obligation or job requirement.