And based on those hours, and which games have been spent the most, here are the 10 most played titles on the PS5 in its first year.

10. NBA 2K22

It is undeniable that the basket He has his fans and that NBA 2K22 is the ideal option right now to shoot some baskets on the PS5.

The game has some very interesting improvements compared to the previous version 2K21, such as the stamina system that affects the effectiveness of the shot and a very good player customization. Details like these have led to a great reception and have led him to get into the top 10 of the most played.

However, it will not be the only time we talk about the NBA on this list …

9. Demon’s Souls

Bluepoint brings us to the PlayStation 5 this remake from one of his most successful games, Demon’s Souls.

The classic always sells and the truth is that this version makes good use of console resources, so it is not surprising that he sneaked into ninth position.

The argument does not change, you will have to travel through the kingdom of Boletaria defeating demons and absorbing their souls, to finally face the powerful King Allant.

8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

That Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse It is the best superhero movie that Marvel has made is something that I will defend before legions of fans of Infinity war and Endgame.

If you even have a Oscar to the best animated film, although it is true that, sometimes, that is not saying much.

A movie like that deserved a game to match and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales it is that game, rising to the number 8 position among those who have occupied the most hours.

7. MLB The Show 21

Driven above all by the enormous love for him baseball that exists in the United States and Japan, MLB The Show 21 It ranks # 7 in hours of gameplay on the PS5.

There is no color, if you like this sport, this is the best option. In addition, this version allows you to build your own stadium as you wish. Is not the Minecraft, but it has its thing.

6. Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Lovers of science fiction are many and powerful, which has made Destiny 2, of the studies Bungie, ranks sixth of the most played on the PS5.

Create your guardian, equip him with the best weapons and armor and fight alongside millions of other players … or against them in this massively multiplayer.

It is true that it is quite similar to Destiny Original, but the improvements are worth it and, the truth, it is one of the most outstanding first person shooter games. It deserves this number 6.

5. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

It was inevitable that it would appear Assassin’s creed somewhere and it does it in the middle of the table. His incarnation Valhalla it was the fifth most played game on PlayStation 5 this past year.

We don’t think there is a need to tell you what it is about, but just in case. In this title, you embody Eivor, a Viking who leads his hosts against the kingdoms of old England and Alfred the Great, a real historical figure, named precisely because of his resistance to the Nordic invaders.

More enemies than ever, assaults, settlements, naval battles … If you like the saga Assassin’s creed, Valhalla has it all, also boosted by the success of television series such as Vikings and the possibility of looking a bit like Ragnar Lodbrok.

4. NBA 2K21

Yes, NBA 2K22 is something better, but his version of 2K21 has been much more playedSo much so that it almost reached the podium on the list.

Either because of the older game or because it is difficult to leave old vices behind, the reality is that the veteran has beaten the new candidate.

3. FIFA 21

The bronze medal is, of course, for football and for FIFA 21. Simply, no one can cough up the undisputed leader.

Nothing less than 12 game modes so you can enjoy your favorite sport however you want. From having a party, to showing what all Spaniards believe, that we are better coaches than those who charge so many millions for nothing.

Oh well yeah, and that FIFA 21 doesn’t cause the nightmares of Pro Evolution Soccer with the deformed faces of Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, but the less we talk about that matter, the better …

Sorry, I couldn’t help it.

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

First person shooter games won’t die. Because, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War It is the title that sets the standard of this genre in the number 2 position of the most played.

In this case, Call of duty It is aimed at the fashion of the eighties nostalgia that inaugurated series like Stranger things, so it takes us back to the Cold War at that time.

We will have the mission of arresting an extremist group from the former Soviet Union, but also that of blow up the rest of millions of players. So many, that they almost make this title the most played on the PS5 so far.

And of course, don’t worry, it has a zombie mode.

1. Fortnite

There can only be one left who stands victorious and there are no friends here. And how could it be otherwise, that place is for the title that popularized precisely that game mode.

Fortnite lives up to its style and charges everyone else in the competition. In fact, PlayStation has not officially commented on how many hours of play each member of this list has had, but we intuit that Fortnite take distance to the second.

Its season system, and its innumerable game modes, make sure that interest is not lost and we do not take control of the hand, it is what it is. Of course, we will see if it is enough to also raise the glass next year or, finally, Fortnite the dethroned king will become.

As you can see, there are not many surprises on the podium, but we are not going to say that they do not deserve the position. Be that as it may, PlayStation 5 continues to accumulate millions and millions of hours in front of the screen and this Top 10 of the most played houses some titles that are already legend.