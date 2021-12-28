Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision), Loki Y The witcher, are the three most pirated series of 2021, according to an annual ranking that has been published Torrentfreak. In fact the list is dominated by several Marvel series.

The Mandalorian was, last year, the most downloaded in networks of torrent. But for years number one occupied it Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019. After the launch of the official series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems that it has become the most popular of the year.

Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision) It was the first series they launched in 2021 and it has been a real hit with audiences and critics. Loki, in second place, he was not able to overcome it, but very little. Third is Netflix’s The Witcher, but fourth is Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Hawk Eye it ranks in fifth place and, considering that it is a series that has been released a few weeks ago, appearing so high in the ranking speaks of its enormous popularity among the audience.

Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision) Loki The witcher Falcon and the Winter Soldier Hawkeye What If…? Foundation Rick and morty Arcane The wheel of time

The decline of series and movie downloads on Bittorrent

Bittorrent It has been a fairly popular way to download and “hack” content, especially TV shows and movies for the past fifteen years. But with the popularization of stream networks, the convenience offered by immediate access to the entire catalog and a very attractive price, this activity is decreasing.

Another reason why many people downloaded series in this way is because of the unavailability of content in some countries or because it is released weeks or months later. The studios, to tackle the problem, increasingly offer content globally and above all, with a simultaneous world premiere.

Currently, for a monthly fee and a quick download of an app, it is possible to see almost any series and movie in the catalogs of Netlfix, Disney +, HBO Max, Prime Video or Apple TV +.

Thanks to the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is not uncommon to see series like Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision), Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier or Hawkeye on the lists, but every day fewer people do not pay for entertainment content. And that’s just good news.