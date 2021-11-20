Creativity is the key trigger of an entire business and when it becomes an advertising campaign it is the best testimony of how, through the management of ideas, weight commercial challenges can be assumed, in these 10 campaigns.
Thanks to this exercise, a crucial element in this is to understand the capacity that is achieved when an idea manages to detonate goals in the market, such as successful branding, etc., the possibilities are wide.
10 simply fascinating campaigns
Campaign: Just Dance it Out
Agency: Sid Lee Paris
Client: Ubisoft
Country France
This great campaign was designed for the latest edition of the most popular video game among dance lovers: Just Dance.
–
Campaign: Behind Closed Doors
Agency: Nice Shoes
Client: Downy
Country: –
The fabric softeners segment welcomes a campaign that is a story with great charm.
–
Campaign: Daring Moves
Agency: In house
Client: Daring Foods
Country:
Everything is possible and the message is pushed to the limit with movements that have no waste in a campaign that becomes a creative genius.
–
Campaign: Auction
Agency: Creative Energy
Client: Pal’s
Country: United States
This campaign is a promotion to sell hamburgers brought to narrative genius.
–
Campaign: Perfect Thanksgiving
Agency: The Distillery Project
Client: Meijer
Country: United States
The United States celebrates one of the most appreciated festivities in this country.
–
Campaign: Bringing you closer to what you love
Agency: BETC
Client: Bouygues Telecom
Country France
–
Campaign: Nana
Agency: Wonderful Agency
Client: Teleflora
Country: United States
Nostalgia pushed to the limit in this creative campaign.
–
Campaign: Smooth 5 – Film Like a Pro
Agency: Vntage Pictures
Client: Zhiyun
Country: China
The technology narrated from a creative perspective that has no waste.
–
Campaign: Dune Experience Argentina
Agency: 5SEIS
Client: Dune, Warner Bros. Pictures
Argentina country
This experience becomes a powerful story that reminds us of the importance of narratives to achieve weighty stories in the cinema.
–
Campaign: Faking It
Agency: FCB
Client: Fountain Tire
Country: Canada
This campaign promotes a chain of auto repair shops, with its launch: digital reports so that you understand what is wrong with your vehicle.
–
