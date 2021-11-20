Creativity is the key trigger of an entire business and when it becomes an advertising campaign it is the best testimony of how, through the management of ideas, weight commercial challenges can be assumed, in these 10 campaigns.

Thanks to this exercise, a crucial element in this is to understand the capacity that is achieved when an idea manages to detonate goals in the market, such as successful branding, etc., the possibilities are wide.

10 simply fascinating campaigns

Campaign: Just Dance it Out

Agency: Sid Lee Paris

Client: Ubisoft

Country France

This great campaign was designed for the latest edition of the most popular video game among dance lovers: Just Dance.

–

Campaign: Behind Closed Doors

Agency: Nice Shoes

Client: Downy

Country: –

The fabric softeners segment welcomes a campaign that is a story with great charm.

–

Campaign: Daring Moves

Agency: In house

Client: Daring Foods

Country:

Everything is possible and the message is pushed to the limit with movements that have no waste in a campaign that becomes a creative genius.

–

Campaign: Auction

Agency: Creative Energy

Client: Pal’s

Country: United States

This campaign is a promotion to sell hamburgers brought to narrative genius.

–

Campaign: Perfect Thanksgiving

Agency: The Distillery Project

Client: Meijer

Country: United States

The United States celebrates one of the most appreciated festivities in this country.

–

Campaign: Bringing you closer to what you love

Agency: BETC

Client: Bouygues Telecom

Country France

–

Campaign: Nana

Agency: Wonderful Agency

Client: Teleflora

Country: United States

Nostalgia pushed to the limit in this creative campaign.

–

Campaign: Smooth 5 – Film Like a Pro

Agency: Vntage Pictures

Client: Zhiyun

Country: China

The technology narrated from a creative perspective that has no waste.

–

Campaign: Dune Experience Argentina

Agency: 5SEIS

Client: Dune, Warner Bros. Pictures

Argentina country

This experience becomes a powerful story that reminds us of the importance of narratives to achieve weighty stories in the cinema.

–

Campaign: Faking It

Agency: FCB

Client: Fountain Tire

Country: Canada

This campaign promotes a chain of auto repair shops, with its launch: digital reports so that you understand what is wrong with your vehicle.

–

