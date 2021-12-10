Ok, if we have to make a gift from the invisible friend to that co-worker with whom we will have spoken once or twice, we are not going to make an effort as if our lives were in it. But if we want give to family, friends or even partner the more original and personal the gift, the better.

Because Christmas is a time full of gifts when in the end the most valuable thing we can give away is our own timeBoth being with the people we love and investing in them by making their gifts. This is why DIYs are so successful: they are a reflection of the other person’s involvement and detail towards us.





So this year one of our star gift options is a voucher book, where we can customize each of them with a different experience or plan. Thus adapting it to the tastes of the person to whom we are giving. There are already made checkbooks, with the plans already embodied in the vouchers, but there are also blank customizable checkbooks to write our ideas ourselves. And these are our favorites:





This version is smaller, with five vouchers, but totally customizable (even includes stickers for it). It is a very interesting option to test less plans but more extensive or specific plans. 9.95 euros.

Mr. Wonderful 5 “vouchers for.” to give what you want





And if we want a more extensive checkbook that already gives us ideas but also leaves space for us to personalize, this one from Mr. Wonderful includes 20 vouchers with preconceptions. 9.95 euros.

What to put in the vouchers?

Once we have the concept created and we have decided to bet on giving away a voucher book, the most difficult moment comes: decide what to put in them. There are some plans that surely come to mind just by thinking about the other person because we know them and we know their tastes. But we leave you some extra ideas just in case:

Voucher for a trip





Everyone likes to travel and more after what the pandemic has restricted our movement this last year. So now that you can, a trip is a very good gift and it will always be well received. It does not have to be to the other part of the world because surely we are going on budget, a little getaway can already be a great success.

Voucher for a tattoo or piercing





With tattoos and piercings it often happens that we give them too much thought and many times we get stuck in the “I want” but we never take the final step. So if we know for sure that the person wants to get one, a voucher for a tattoo or piercing it will be just the push I needed. And who knows, you could even accompany her and make yourself one too.

Voucher for a relaxing day





In these times, with the coronavirus and a hundred thousand other things haunting our heads daily too it is good to disconnect a little. So give away one experience beautyWhether it’s a massage or a detox facial, we think it’s a brilliant idea. In addition to a plan that you can go to together.

Voucher for a lunch or dinner





If you know that that person has been wanting to try that restaurant that is so fashionable this yearWhy not gift him a dinner or lunch on it? It is an option that, in addition, you can enjoy both. It does not have to be a super luxurious restaurant either, sometimes trying the new burger joint in the neighborhood is already a real pleasure.

Voucher for a cocktail on a rooftop





One of the most beautiful and impressive ways to see a city or town is from above, at its highest point. That is why going to a rooftop is always going to be a real plan, and if we add good company to the views, we get

Voucher for one day of climbing





We know that it is not a plan for all tastes – much less for those who are afraid of heights – but the reality is that going to a climbing wall to spend the day is a real plan: you exercise, you have fun and at night you will sleep like a baby because of how tired you are going to be. A win win.

Voucher for a day of bungee jumping or skydiving





Continuing with the most extreme experiences we could not forget bungee jumping or skydiving, two of the activities that most people want to do but of which at the same time we feel the most fear. So giving them that little push they need by buying them an experience (better if you go together) is a good idea.

Voucher for an online course





Although outdoor experiences are cool, giving away an online course in something that the person likes can also be a good option. So they can organize in their own way, with their time, and do it at their own pace. On pages like Domestika they have lots of varietyFrom design or fashion options to computer software.

Voucher for driving lessons





It is possible that most of the people you know already have a driving license, yes, but those who do not have it are sure to receive a voucher for driving lessons with open arms. Because Getting your license is hard and above all expensive, so it never hurts to give a hand.





