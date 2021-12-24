The situation is the following: a ball goes off the field and Paco, willful, offers to look for it in the undergrowth surrounding the field while another fan complains about how the surroundings of the stadium are while giving orders to Paco to find the ball. Until Paco, after becoming a hero by finding the ball, stumbles, falls and provokes laughter from those present. «Sa matao Paco», a phrase that remained for the story.

“And he flew, and he made me fly”

Even in tragedies there is room for laughter. This television video was intended to report on a traffic accident that occurred when a motorcycle went off the road with two occupants on board. But the narration of one of the two affected by the accident, specifically the man who was packaged in the vehicle, ended up turning a serious video into a humorous viral that went around the world.

«We were quietly drinking there in the jurisdiction of the pump and I just told him let’s go home and rest that tomorrow is a working day and this character told me let’s go, but let’s go as I want, he told me and began to accelerate and came full speed and this slope is a little … trambolic, you have to know how to go up and down. And he wanted to go sixty to eighty kilometers per hour. And flew. And it made me fly. And I flew from him, but I flew from him but here through the trees and he flew and hit the wall here and everything blew up and his motorcycle went to hell and thank God I’m fine and he’s there I don’t know how, but I want him to get better ». Yes, you have read it with his voice.

“Droja in the colacao”

José Tojeiro is one of those characters who went unnoticed on television and to whom YouTube gave a second life and absolute fame. This Galician appeared on Code One, a Spanish television program, to denounce that some prostitutes he had hired had drugged and robbed him in his own home. His case came to light in 1993, but it was the video platform that rescued him from oblivion and turned his phrases into viral, on T-shirts, on mugs …

Suddenly the “They threw me drugs in the Colacao” or the «And it was when they had that interest in going to bed because one was free like that. In conspiracy. To stir ‘they were everywhere and everyone was imitating Tojeiro’s Galician accent.

“I have it brown”

Another of the scenes that jumped from television to YouTube was that of this lifeguard from a swimming pool of a community of neighbors in San Sebastián de los Reyes, who got confused by mixing chemicals and caused a reaction that affected several people due to poisoning. She herself, very affected, was in charge of explaining what had happened on an Antena 3 microphone. And his speech went viral instantly.

«I have the wrong product and I have added hydrochloric acid on top of chlorine sulfate, no, sulfate no, I don’t know what it was. I have thrown it in and it has made a reaction that you freak out and yellow gas has started to come out. Come on, I’ve made it brown ».

Patricia’s Diary

We cannot put a specific video because there are many great moments that the Antena 3 program El Diario de Patricia left during its years of broadcast. The bizarre stories that were told there, the characters that appeared sitting on the sofa and the thousand mythical phrases that they left have given rise to a handful of classic YouTube videos that you can see at once if you want to ensure an afternoon of laughter.

The child who smoked to be the pimp, the older man disguised as a cat in the middle of the presenter’s fit of laughter, pregnancies by injection … A vast catalog to remember those great moments.

Kids Videos

The smallest of the house have also starred in some of the most popular YouTube videos.

“David after dentist”

One of the first virals, which immediately garnered millions of views on YouTube, was the video that a father recorded of his son when he left the dentist. Still anesthetized, the poor child hallucinated in the back seat of the car while the father records his awakening phrases. “I have two fingers, no, I have four fingers” or the big “Is this real life? Is this going to last forever? they remained as recurring phrases from the Internet.

“The bugle boy”

It could be framed on television, because the cornet boy made his brilliant appearance on the Juan y Medio program on Canal Sur, Menuda Noche. Manuel was an eight-year-old boy with a strange ability, play the cornet... without cornet. With a small gap between his front teeth and blowing between them, Manuel was able to imitate the sound of the cornet.

But not only did he imitate the sound, he was able to play songs with that natural instrument. Saetas or songs of the moment such as the success of Paulina Rubio Not a single word, with which Manuel delighted Juan y Medio, the public of his program and the entire Internet.

“Oh chick, what have you messed up?”

A tender girl draws on a table where there is a chick, which moves over the little girl’s drawings. She, with the attitude of an old lady, reproaches the pet that do not stop moving on the table. “Oh chick, my mother chick, the one who messed up the chick …” he repeats without stopping as he tries to continue drawing. A cute and friendly video that immediately went viral.

“The girl who wanted to destroy her school”

Putting a microphone in front of children is dangerous, especially if they are in a relaxed environment where they can give free rein to their thoughts without filters. That is what happened in this report by La Sexta in a school, in which they asked some young children about their dream job. After several typical responses, a girl appeared on the screen who blew up any possible script: «Veterinary, and my greatest wish has always been that the school is destroyed by a destruction bomb«.

“Edgar’s fall”

Another of the first videos that reached the whole world thanks to the Internet and that gained fame thanks to the many parodies that were made of it. Two children cross a stream taking advantage of two trunks supported at the ends. The first one passes smoothly and begins to move the logs to make the other, Edgar, fall into the river. And it ends up happening. Edgar tries to get his friend to leave him alone but ends up tasting the water while a third party, the one who records, leaves the closing sentence. “You took a shower”.

Other virals

They are not children nor did they appear on television but you have surely seen all these viral videos.

“If you already know how I get on, why do you invite me?”

Five seconds are enough to create a viral. Let them tell this man who gets very drunk at a party and who has to go out helped by several friends, who grab him by the armpits to take him away while he only manages to articulate a phrase, very lucid on the other hand. “If you already know how I get on, why do you invite me?”

“Not with you, bug”

A group of friends who are on vacation in an apartment wake up in the morning after a night out and Carlos, one of them, begins to relate how was rejected last night by a girl with a phrase that quickly became a phenomenon. Not with you, bug. Carlos’s grace to describe the situation, the laughter of his friends and Chewbacca’s phrases to give him pumpkins were immediately among the most viewed and the most shared on YouTube.

“Angry German boy”

This video, as happened with many others, became viral and famous thanks to the different versions that were made about him. The original video shows a very angry child playing the computer, tapping the keyboard, unhinged, screaming and gasping for air. Perfect for captioning with all kinds of situations, as it happened. The German boy consulted his notes, played video games or criticized the fitness of the players on his team. Everything was worth, all the subtitles fit his anger.