It is customary that the last days of the year to reflect on everything that happened in the past 12 months, so reddit decided that it would not be left behind, and therefore published a report that reveals the most popular on its platform.

As we know, reddit It’s a great place for users to come together to talk about a specific topic, which happens all the time, as there are so many communities within that network.

This 2021 the number of their communities has already surpassed the mark of 100,000 active subreddits around the world, becoming a more active network this year.

And making a count, which covers until last November 9, 366 million publications were registered, which meant an increase of 19% with respect to 2020, added to this, there were 2.3 billion comments and 46 billion votes in favor.

Reddit has become much more interesting, since it lets us see the topics that were in trend in 2021 and one of those that took off as soon as the year began was that of GameStop shares on the stock market and cryptocurrencies.

Speaking about what was the most viewed, the first place of popularity was for cryptocurrencies, which gave a lot to talk about to the users of the platform and the communities that caused the most interest were Dogecoin, Superstonk, Cryptocurrency, AMCStock and Bitcoin.

But if we talk specifically about video games, they were not far behind, since it occupied the second most popular category of 2021, and among its subcategories of almost any video game, but the communities that gave the most to talk about in 2021 was that of Genshin Impact, followed by League of Legends, the entire category of gaming, RPClipsGTA (related to GTA V RPG) and FFXIV, probably due to the debut of the Endwalker expansion in early December.

Too Pokémon Unite had many mentions in 2021 and increased the number of subscribers (8,600% compared to last year), apparently due to its launch in the middle of the year.

Meanwhile, Deltarune Y Biomutant They were not far behind, as they had increases of 328,000% and 9500%, respectively, compared to last year.

Regarding the publications with the most votes in the gaming category, the one that received the best acceptance was that of boy gamer, which makes a satire on the way in which some men react when they meet a woman online.