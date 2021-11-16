

11/15/2021 On at 17:43 CET



The Belgian selection of Roberto Martinez will play next Tuesday, November 16, their last qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup in 2022 against Wales, in a match in which on the other hand the Belgians will not play anything, since mathematically they have secured the first position of the group. This situation has caused the coach to decide to call off some players to return to their clubs, as in the case of the Real Madrid footballers., Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

In addition to the ‘meringues’ players, the Benfica central defender has also received the “freedom letter” Tobby Alderweireld, the defender of Olympique de Lyon Jason denayer or the Torino midfielder Dennis Praet, among others. So all of them they may be this tuesday Nov. 16 at the disposal of their coaches to prepare the commitments of their teams.

On the other hand, who will not be able to return to his club yet and will have to continue concentrating with the Belgian team is Yannick Carrasco, given that ‘Bob’ Martinez has decided not to grant him the same freedom that he has given to the madridistas Courtois and Hazard. In this way, the Atlético de Madrid winger He will not be able to return to Simeone’s orders until Wednesday or Thursday to prepare for their match against Osasuna next Saturday, as a result of a decision that the ‘rojiblanca’ fans will not have liked too much.