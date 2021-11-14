Are you not aware of all the changes that have been taking place in the most popular messaging application? No problem, let’s summarize you all the news of WhatsApp, both on Android and iPhone. Greater security and privacy, multi-device application, curiosities and much more.

It cannot be said that WhatsApp is an application that introduces news too often since Facebook Meta is not characterized by being a company that takes excessive risks, quite the opposite of opponents such as Telegram. Even so, it is not easy to keep track of WhatsApp, which during the last months it has been renewed more than it seems.

Encrypted backups

It is one of the most profound changes within the application since it allows secure backups against any read attempt. With this option, only you will have access to what the WhatsApp backup copies contain: all messages, photos, videos and voice notes are locked to a password or code chosen by you.

Calls like “End-to-end encrypted backups“They are a backup that is secured by means of a password or an automatic key of several numbers. Once saved in iCloud or Google Drive they can only be restored if you know the encryption password. So now you know: if you use this function make sure you memorize the password.

WhatsApp multi-device web

The mobile phone is no longer the center of communication: after the beta test, WhatsApp is bringing its multi-device messaging to all its users. In this way, you can communicate from browsers without the phone that has WhatsApp installed being connected.

You can start up to five devices on the same account. The first must be the mobile that has your WhatsApp number, the other four can be from computers to tablets. Yes indeed, login is restricted to web browsers other than mobile. At the moment.

This functionality allows you to have WhatsApp on your computer and save battery on your phone, for example. Or leave home without your mobile and not lose important messages.

Move your WhatsApp from iPhone to Android

This option was one of the historical demands on WhatsApp, a possibility that began to make its way into Samsung Galaxy mobiles and later made its debut on mobiles updated to Android 12. Of course, at the moment in only one direction: from iPhone to Android.

Through the transfer process, which is carried out during the initial configuration of a mobile with Android 12, WhatsApp moves all chats apart from your photos, videos and voice notes. The process is simple, fast and complete; while avoiding the notable inconvenience of jumping from iPhone to Android and losing all your WhatsApp history along the way.

Messages that self-destruct

Currently, temporary messages disappear after seven days

This function began to reach all users at the end of 2020 and has been reformed during 2021 with more limits on temporary messages. What do you want to add more privacy to your conversations? Temporary messages are available in both private and group chats.

The messages have a deadline of one week to remain active in a chat (In the beta they are already available 24 hours and 90 days). After that time, WhatsApp will erase all your conversation to leave as little trace as possible.

Photos and videos that can only be viewed once

This remarkable privacy option limit the reproductions of the multimedia content to only one occasion. That you send a private photo and you want the recipient to see it only once? You can activate the limiter just before sending it.

To limit the views you must click on the “1” icon that appears after you have selected the image or video, just to the left of the submit button. You must bear in mind that, although WhatsApp only allows you to view the photo or video once, nothing prevents the recipient from taking a screenshot or screen recording of you.

Speed ​​up voice memos on WhatsApp

This is one of the new features that users of the messaging app like the most: the option to play the audios up to twice the speed. Not only does it save time, it also has fun: there are voices that become very funny once they accelerate.

The playback speed of the audios can be modified by clicking on the icon to the right of the voice memo, at “1x”. Press once and the audio will go to “1.5x”; with a second press will play twice as fast.

Join anytime in group calls

WhatsApp renewed the interface of group calls and video calls so that all participants could join whenever they wanted. An indicator of call in progress appears in the application so that, once pressed, you join the communication even without having to be invited again.

Archived chats are not triggered by new messages

There are groups that become so heavy that it is not enough to silence them, it is best to archive those conversations. And WhatsApp finally included the option to keep them in that state, archived: it is what is commonly known as “vacation mode”. Check the “Keep chats archived” setting and they won’t bother you again. If you don’t want to, of course.

Changes to WhatsApp privacy

New notice of privacy changes in WhatsApp

Although the above were novelties in the use of the application, both on Android and iPhone, this 2021 the important change in WhatsApp privacy attracted great notoriety. From being mandatory to optional; from disappearing until returning: the notice in the WhatsApp conditions continues to appear in the applications. Of course, nothing happens because you refuse, you will continue to have access to your WhatsApp.

The above were the most important changes in recent months in WhatsApp, although many more news are coming to the instant messaging platform. We will be very attentive to all the improvements that are introduced.