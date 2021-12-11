On the other hand, Among Us announced a new version of its game to be enjoyed in virtual reality and will change towards a first-person 3D experience. While its release date was not stated, it was mentioned that it will be available for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and Steam VR.

Dune, who recently released his film, will expand his universe with Spice Wars, a strategy game developed by Shiro Games. Likewise, Hellblade 2 showed a new trailer showing the creepy enemies that Senua will have to face.

Cuphead, developed by Studio MDHR, also introduced a paid expansion called The Delicious Last Course, which will be available on June 30, 2022 on all platforms the game is on.

At the event there were also announcements about platforms, as Google presented a new tool to play Android titles on a PC; however, not many details were given about it.

On the other hand, series and films were also present with Halo, which premiered Infinite this week and at the gala a live action series of this video game was announced, which will arrive at Paramount Plus at the beginning of the following year. In addition, a trailer was shown for Sonic Frontiers, the second part of the blue hedgehog movie, in which actor Idris Elba will play Knuckles.