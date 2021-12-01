Are translations often leave a lot to be desired, and most are in Latin . However, sometimes it can be the best alternative to try to understand a content if you do not master the language in which it is. In addition, many other pages feed on the content that is uploaded to subdivx, a website that was born almost two decades ago.

There are many websites to download subtitles in Spanish. Among them we find many such as subadictos.net, opensubtitles.org, subscene.com, or subdivx.com. The latter is the most popular in Spanish, where thousands of people upload subtitles that they obtain from content and that, in many cases, they translate themselves. One of the most content uploads to subdivx it is TaMaBin .

most of movies and series they usually incorporate the subtitle files in them. In the Blu-ray movies that are shared, or downloaded from streaming platforms, usually include subtitles in all languages. However, there are many contents that do not include them, and for this reason there are users who search for those files on the net.

However, yesterday a message appeared at the top of the web that said the following: “Hello friends. Nobody likes to give bad news, but unfortunately I have to inform you that, at the end of the year, we will close the site for good. I wish I could keep subdivx open for a thousand more years, but it can’t be. Rights owners don’t give up, and let’s face it, they always win in the end. Download the subs while you can. Thanks to all the creators for the stamina, it was nice while it lasted… ”.

A German company wants to close the website

Immediately afterwards, they talked about the fact that behind the pressures was the German company Comeso, which is in charge of managing Copyright. This company, like many others, believes that subtitles are copyrighted, and therefore uploading them to a website for others to download, they consider it as piracy.

For this reason, they have been persecuting people like Deif, the web manager. Have 42 years old and he is Argentine. He registered the website in 2002, and later put it online because he wanted to learn to code, and it occurred to him that a subtitle website would be a good idea. Back then, many DivX movies were circulating on the web in 700MB sizes to fit on a CD, and most had no subtitles. The MKV format did not begin to be used in a massive way until many years later, hence most of the files that were downloaded were only video as they could not integrate subtitle files if they were not forced into the image itself.

The web will continue to operate

The web came to have 200,000 visits per day in 2008, although now they have 40,000. The website no longer has ads, and it costs a few to maintain $ 400 a month. Therefore, due to the high cost of maintaining the portal, and the persecution of copyright protection agencies, Deif published a message yesterday on the web in which he said that he was going to close the portal.

thanks bonnet 💪 – deif (@deifar) December 1, 2021

However, Twitter turned to the web in the last hours, and as a result, Deif posted a message on the web again saying “Well, they convinced me, we continue… they write me anything at @deifar”. Therefore, it seems that the web is not going to close, maintaining the database of two decades of films that, in many cases, do not even have official subtitles. Many users made a backup copy of all the subtitles on the web, but for now it will not be necessary because it will continue to operate. To avoid more attacks, where a bot automatically reports content to them on a daily basis, what it is going to do is de-index it from Google.