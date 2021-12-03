Within the field of health it is natural to aspire to professional growth. For this reason, at the end of the degree, thousands take the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) to become specialists. The motivation is not only to focus on a specific area but to be able to obtain better jobs and higher salaries. There are also those who want to open their own practice and although it is a goal that everyone can achieve, the main barrier is the financial part. Do you know which are the most expensive cities in the world to undertake?

Everything you need to take the big step

In the first instance, having your own space implies a strong initial investment. The simple acquisition of furniture and basic equipment requires a high financial sum. In addition, fixed expenses such as the payment of water, electricity and employee salaries must be considered. There is also the rent and adaptation of the premises.

In the same way, it is necessary to emphasize that the legal part. In the case of Mexico, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) requires multiple documents that must be filled out in order to have a space for patient care.

For all of the above, when you open your own medical office, you do not receive profits until after 12 months. Before, everything that is obtained serves to pay the initial investment and make the space profitable.

On the other hand, there are also notable differences between countries. To make it more clear, The Economist Intelligence Unit published its Worldwide Cost of Living Index for 2021. This work contains what are considered the most expensive cities in the world.

Places where very few can live

In this edition, Tel Aviv tops the ranking as the most expensive city in the world to live in due to the strengthening of the shekel, the local currency, and the rising cost of food, raw materials, alcohol and transportation, according to the publication. The Israeli metropolis has climbed four positions compared to the last edition, taking the first place from Paris, which this year is in second position along with Singapore.

The annual index compares prices of more than 200 everyday products and services such as food, clothing, rent or transport in 173 cities around the world. The cities collected in the study are compared with the base city of New York, with an index set at 100.

Overall, the top spots in the rankings continue to be dominated this year by developed European and Asian cities. While North American and Chinese cities continue to have relatively moderate prices. The cheapest cities are mainly in the Middle East and Africa, or in the poorest areas of Asia.

From all the above it can be concluded that it is the most expensive cities in the world not only to live in but to open any business such as a medical office. If you want to know the list with the first places we share the following graph.