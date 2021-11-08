Dragon Bll Z is one of those classic anime that even non-anime fans have seen at some point in their life because it is part of the popular imagination and several generations have grown up with Goku and company broadcasting on television. Therefore, it is normal that there are many fans who want immortalize one of the series of your life in the form of a tattoo. This is what a fan who has tattooed thought one of the most iconic moments of Dragon Ball Z.

Specifically, as this Reddit user shares, he has tattooed the scene in which Gohan finally ends up with Cell after the death of Goku, who appears by his side guiding his hand in this tattoo that its owner titled «Father Son Kamehameha«. It can easily be one of the most impressive Dragon Ball Z tattoos we’ve seen lately.

Beyond the moment itself, ** one of the most remembered of the entire Dragon Ball Z series ** for what it means in Gohan’s character development and the previous outcome of the battle of Goku and Cell, is that the tattoo is of exquisite quality. Recreate in great detail both the characters and the effects of the kamehameha and the rays that come out around Cell. It should not have been a job at all simple, or cheap.

One more sample of the affection that Dragon Ball fans have for one of the series of his life, like this fan who imagined what Goku’s house would be like in real life. As for the series itself, many still consider Dragon Ball Z as the best stage so far, above later stages such as GT or Super. What do you think?