Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have landed in Madrid to present their new reality from Amazon Prime, The Ferragnez. A perfect occasion to denote sophisticated and timeless Italian style In pairs that they have not missed, taking the black label to its maximum exponent.

The couple opted for the total look in black, knowing that with this color they are always right and that they will be the height of elegance in the Madrid night. In the case of Chiara Ferragni at the blow of Dior, with a long dress with a sweetheart neckline and straps that greatly flatters her silhouette.

She combined it in a sober key, with also black court shoes. Because those red lips, blonde hair, and diamond jewelry have already taken care of make it the most chic of the night and in making her shine as the protagonist that she was.





Fedez took the opportunity to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh, with a total look Off-White in black that did not lack even the sneakers. Sneakers that the designer customized especially for the singer and that completed a rigorous black styling to match his wife’s.

Photos | Gtres.