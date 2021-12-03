When we go to the gym to lift weights, we wonder which exercises are the best we can perform for each muscle group.

This question is very frequent, so we are going to show you the most effective exercises you can do in the gym for each muscle group.

Gluteal Exercise: Hip Thrust

It is undoubtedly the best exercise to work the glutes, since it is very specific at the muscular level. It is true that you also work your core and hamstrings, but the gluteus is the most worked muscle.

The weight in this exercise must be high and you have to do enough repetitions to practically reach failure, which is where the gluteus is going to grow.

Back Exercise: Rowing

Rowing is an excellent exercise for the back. It is very specific, you already work practically the entire bib. The important thing when doing this exercise is that keep your back straight and bring the rope or barbell to your hips.

The good thing about rowing is that there are many variations so that you can change, and thus not feel that you are always doing the same exercise.

Exercise for the entire upper body and core: Pull-ups

This exercise is the best you can do in the gym, since you work the entire upper body, the abdomen, the lumbar spine and the gluteus. It is a very intense exercise that will help you increase your muscle mass.

There are different ways to do pull-ups, with different openings and hand placements. Start with the most common, as shown in the video.

Leg Exercise: Squat

The squat is one of the best exercises to work your legs as a whole, you can do them with a larger or smaller leg opening.

You can also do deep squats or lunges, depending on what you want to work on. The good thing is that there are also many ways to do it.

Abs Exercise: Abdominal Wheel

The difficulty that you may find with this exercise is the technique, which it is very important if you do not want to hurt your lumbar spine.

The wrists should be aligned with your arms, the abdomen contracted and the hips in retroversion.

