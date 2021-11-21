‘Every seeing is …‘is a forgotten documentary despite being widely claimed by scholars of Spanish cinema for its uniqueness and daring. Directed by Angel Garcia del Val in 1981, it is an approach to the life of Juan Espada del Coso, an embalmer who routinely works in the morgue of the Valencia School of Medicine. Its avant-garde techniques and its multitude of readings have earned it the label of cult film.

Obviously, the subject around which the images revolve is a delicate subject and bases much of its attraction on impact. Juan’s daily life lets us see a whole catalog of corpses, mutilated limbs and many conservation methods of certain medical interest, but that play with the impact of true images of death, a human taboo that finds here various phases of horror, from whole bodies to sectioned and dissected.





A cursed rarity of the most unusual Spanish cinema





Obviously, the subject in question caused the documentary not to have very good luck. The General Directorate of Cinematography under the UCD Government classified it as S, a letter normally reserved for the spiciest uncover films but not porn, and it was also shot in 16 mm, which moved it away from the minimum quality requirements for distribution in commercial theaters, thus his career had little travel and was relegated to oblivion until it became a cursed movie.

‘Every seeing is …‘is detached from being just any medical documentary to show carnage from the beginning. It begins with still shots of a morgue, in silence and with montage bangs that pose a soulless and sinister scene. The noise from the copy creates an uncomfortable, hard but solid acoustic texture. In a few seconds we already have a surly aesthetic that recalls visual approaches that later try to imitate and recreate found footages more extreme. Suddenly, the first slap to the viewer, strokes of light on darkness reveal real corpses.

The bodies in the autopsy room appear faded to black with the fading light of old flashes, immediately there is a connection, also aural with the beginning of a canonical horror movie. ‘Every seeing is …‘begins exactly like’ The Texas Chainsaw Massacre ‘(The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 1974), the difference is that here the bodies used are not replicas, but real people. But of course, it is a wildly macabre beginning for a documentary with any didactic spirit.

A study of fear through the gruesome





Everything becomes even stranger when the images of a group of people walking and with disconcerting close-ups begin, with music that makes no sense in a documentary but in a horror movie. Rising violin sound mixed with noise, it seems that it has been edited in the present to give the impression of a modern creepypasta of film lost on the web. It really looks like a montage with sounds from hell.

This introduction presents us with a gloomy picture with inmates of the Bétera psychiatric center, ethically questionable planes and with an abstract connection with later themes. Their wrinkled faces, stares and erratic bodies seem typical of a hallucination that becomes suffocating by the use of music, the connection with Tod Browning’s’ Freaks’ (1932) or ‘Titicut Follies‘(1967) except that here the use of these outcasts has a connection with the absurdity of death, the fear of it and our protagonist.

After the credits, there are a naive dissertation on horror movies by Juan Espada, with fragments of ‘The Birds’ (The Birds, 1963) and how this is not scary “because there is a camera behind the girl”According to the embalmer. We only know of his work through small dialogues accompanied by scenes that show the medical horrors that his workplace keeps. A sectioned testa of a 23-year-old girl preserved in formaldehyde is described by Juan as a “head very well preserved and with a very grateful color“.

Experimental techniques and horror music





Juan shows his day to day collecting corpses in pits, embalmed in formaldehyde where the remains of inert bodies, decomposing, or already preserved until creating a gummy and gray tissue. The viewer witnesses the decline of the human being in all its forms. It is dark and brutal, but there are other moments in which he handles bodies like mummies and changes the tone, with funnier music by Maurice Ravel or Krysztof Penderecki, Gustav Holst or even Bernard Herrmann, creating an immediate parallel with the theme of horror and fear in the cinema. .

Other moments go from that discomfort of seeing the inevitable future and the vulnerability of the flesh to a sour tenderness, with Juan Espada caring for and treating the dead as beings that once had souls. Especially creepy and sad is when we see cleaning the body of a frozen baby. Soon the fact of working with bodies stops being shocking. However, Juan’s everyday scenes are more terrifying. When you work and clean in a room with windows, the image becomes blurred and the optical effect makes you look like a ghost carrying caskets.

Accompanied by almost waking music, with liturgical echoes that they turn a moment from day to day into a picture of gothic horror, with the image of the man dissolved, as in an old effect of a photo of spiritism, which adds to the coldness of a room made of tiles, marble and tall windows, which creates a claustrophobic space where time stands still. There is something melancholic that accompanies such terrifying images, and it is due to the innocence of the character.

More a social portrait than an artifact of impact





A man with 24 diopters, without smell and relegated to that job with certain echoes of marginality and class conflict in a country with the poison of the dictatorship that thus affects those who were, like Juan almost as a child, on the Republican side of war. There are spontaneous reflections on the fear of death and loneliness, and then a casual moment in which sees through the window, from the basement, people in the street, as if we were in a suspended bubble, far from ordinary life, while sticking a head in formaldehyde and saw a corpse in two halves with classical music.

Say what “Since he can’t read, I entertain myself with child’s toys”, Leaving us another clue of the images with which he opens’Every seeing is …‘, creating a world of excluded from the known world and family dynamics, making Juan Espada one of them, the only ones capable of carrying out such a thankless job. After the documentary, the protagonist was the subject of a black legend among medical students, accentuating the hidden discourse of the film, in which exclusion is fed back with fear.

‘Every seeing is’ It’s not cheap gore-era hype on VHS de ‘Aftermath‘(1994), has something more to do with more experimental works such as’The Act of Seeing with one’s own eyes‘(1971), reviews like’Orozco, the embalmer‘(2001), but stands more as a reflection on the fear of death and its relationship with the social stratum, almost like a grotesque B-face of’Disenchantment‘(1976) via a character whose marginality is fed back with his gaze towards life and death inherited, or not, from his harsh profession.