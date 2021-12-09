With this discount of almost 25% on its original cost, which is equivalent to a saving of 91 euros, its price is set for one figure close to 300 euros . Exactly, it can be yours for 309 euros.

Without a reduction through this terminal of the Asian brand could be purchased for an amount close to 400 euros. A price that if we stick to its characteristics it’s not bad at all , but if you can get it at a lower cost, much better.

Today it was the turn of Xiaomi . The Chinese technology giant has at its disposal a huge and varied set of smartphones of all kinds and for all budgets. One of its most recent launches is the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. It is a device with very versatile specifications and ideal for any kind of use.

Perfectly balanced

We all know that, when we talk about Xiaomi as a firm, we are talking about one of the leading companies in the sector, so the quality of your devices is practically guaranteed. Even some of its entry-level terminals perform perfectly, since if it is characterized by something, it is its sales philosophy, selling a good product at an affordable price. East Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is proof of it.

What is most striking about this smartphone is its weight of 158 grams. In the hands, its lightness literally seems that of a feather, thus being very manageable and not very annoying when we carry it around.

Given this property, we might think that its battery suffers considerably, but nothing is further from the truth. The phone of the Asian company incorporates one with 4250 mAh power. A capacity that allows competent autonomy that, depending on the use that we provide, can be extended up to two days. Also, bring with you 33W fast charge, a good figure to load your terminal in a matter of little more than an hour.

As for performance is concerned is at a very good level. With its Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 778G you can run any type of activity, both professional and entertainment. It doesn’t matter if you want to play or edit a video, nothing will be a problem. Above all, considering that it is the version of 8GB of RAM.

Its display is also commendable, as the use of AMOLED panels provides excellent quality in content playback. If you are one of those prone to falling mobile phones, you can rest assured, as it is designed with one of the most resistant crystals in the industry.

Not to mention that you have the possibility of connect to 5G networks and that it is almost certain that you will be able to enjoy the new version of Android operating system. All this for only 300 euros, a real bargain.