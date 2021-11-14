A wild spring, revered by Native Americans for millennia, makes its way into Hays County, Texas. It has an anomaly: an underground mouth that descends into a terrifying abyss. A natural wonder where many Texans flock to cool off from the scorching summer heat. Too one of the most dangerous places of the state. And, in the eyes of most, an unexplained rarity of nature.

Welcome to Jacob’s well.

Just an hour’s drive from Austin is this natural well that has been flowing from a natural underground reservoir known as the Trinity Aquifer for perhaps millions of years. It is the source of Cypress Creek, but it is also home to extensive underground chambers. Many daredevils dive into the spring, which extends more than a kilometer below the surface in an intricate cave system. Some say it is the trip of a lifetime. And others have descended and have only found death.

This is the entrance to Jacob’s Well in Texas. It looks like a bottomless pit. It leads to a massive cave system about 5000 feet of which have been mapped out. pic.twitter.com/KUo3ckOBlC – Anosognosiogenesis (@pookleblinky) November 8, 2021

The first written mention of the source comes from a 19th century book written by a man who is credited with the name of the well: Jacob de Cordova. He was one of the first real estate agents in Texas.

“The well is perfectly round, it looks as if it had been dug out of solid rock by a skilled artist, and the water is so clear that even at that great depth, even a pin can be discerned with the naked eye.”

Most people choose to lounge on the edge to relax in the cool, clear water, but some jump into the well from nearby outcrops into the narrow opening .. Then, as everywhere, there are the daredevils who dive freely into the pool. well sometimes at a depth of 50 meters, maneuvering through the thin openings of the underwater cave. But only specialized divers can explore the deepest underground chambers.

Diving to the end of the main passage would take a person more than five hours and is can be extremely difficult, something the Jacob’s Well Exploration Project calls a “challenging and unforgiving environment.” At least nine people have died diving into the well in recent years, prompting some to call it “one of the most dangerous dive sites in the world.”

Writer Louie Bond tells part of the story of this natural wonder in an article entitled “The Fatal Lure of Jacob’s Well.” It describes at least four caves deep in the well, some with openings so narrow that divers have to remove their tanks to pass.

Bond also describes the recovery of one of the well’s victims in 2000 by a diver from the San Marcos Area Recovery Team: “Couldn’t tell from top to bottom, from left to right. You couldn’t see your gauges. You scraped the bottom and hit the bottles all the time. You had nothing to turn to except your training. We are quite relieved to be out. “





The cave chambers can be tricky, especially the third one located 24 meters below the surface that features a “false” exit that has trapped and killed multiple divers. The fourth chamber is perhaps the most dangerous, as it involves traversing a very narrow corridor. Two young men from Texas they were trapped in one of the caves of the well and they drowned in 1979, the remains of another diver were found in 1981 and there have been other deaths up to 2000.

The following video shows Diego Adame, a 21-year-old from San Antonio, diving deep into the caves when he suddenly loses one of his fins. Had to cut his belt ballast to get back to the surface before you run out of breath. “For a split second I thought about death and myself dying that day,” Adame said.

However, these stories do not scare tourists easily. Although jumping off the rocks facing the opening is prohibited, many ignore the rules and dive straight into the updraft. This is the really “good” thing about Jacob’s well: Here it is not particularly deep, nor particularly restrictive, nor particularly complex. It is accessible”. Without any scuba gear, a child could go down that first big hole and touch the entrance to the cave itself. Also any ignorant with a scuba tank could.

The dangerous thing is not the cave, that too. It is the people who think they know what they are doing. In the diving of this type of caves, since the 70s, each diver follows a guide, a piece of rope that leads back to the entrance. Religiously. On this twitter thread, the user Anosognosiogenesis explain how you can still die painfully, before descending 30 meters into the cave.



Map of the interior of the well.

It is mainly due to the lack of light, since the bottom is a layer of fine silt. If you don’t know how to move your legs, you scatter that slime through the water what will make your vision literally zero. And the water will stay like that until the air runs out. Completely blind, no matter how powerful your flashlight is, you would have no way of seeing the rope leading out.

So you end up wasting air swimming in circles around the guide, then you crawl down that dead-end chimney thinking you found your way out. Also, below 30 meters is where nitrogen narcosis is activated. Now, imagine yourself in total darkness, lost, swimming through a false exit, and with the oxygen at minimum …



