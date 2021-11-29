The Christmas baskets are a very recurring gift, especially if you want to get it right and you do not know too much about the tastes or preferences of the person in question (perhaps that is why many companies have this type of gift as a tradition at this time of year).

But not only is it an ideal gift for employees or co-workers, it can also be a success if we want to surprise a lover of food or good wine. That is why we have signed a selection of Christmas baskets for all types of budgets from only 20 euros for sale on Amazon:

If our budget is very limited but we want to surprise with a basket of quality products, this is Taste of Spain it may be the perfect choice.

A basket with an impeccable presentation that includes: two Extra Virgin olive oil soaps, a 330 milliliter canteen, almond nougat with skin, soft peanut nougat, caramelised pipes, caramelised almonds, peanuts dipped in dark chocolate and marzipan cheese . All this in a wooden basket for only 19.90 euros.





Taste of Spain – Assorted Christmas basket

For only ten euros more, we have another basket of Sabor a España a little more complete, in this case the price includes a wooden box (reusable) with a corkscrew, Villa-Zevallos Roble red wine, a package of caramelised pipes, another of Caramelised almonds, salted almonds, hard almond nougat with skin, soft peanut nougat, Iberian secret pate and marzipan cheese.

The perfect gift for Christmas and to surprise lovers of lifelong products that we find on Amazon for only 29.90 euros.





Sabor a España – Gourmet Christmas Basket | Red wine

We raised the budget a bit to bet on this retro or kraft design box with a 75 centiliter bottle of white wine, a 250 milliliter bottle of La Chinata Extra Virgin Oil, an Iberian salchion envelope, another Reserve Ham and another chorizo.

In addition, it includes a wedge of cured cheese, some premium snack peaks and a package of Secallona didalets. The complete box is priced on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.4 stars among more than 94 buyers) of only 45 euros.





Gourmet Sausages Set EMP 040-9 KRAFT WHITE SET

If we want to make a difference, we can sign this complete batch for Christmas, the Disber 195 basket that includes from a ham shoulder to all kinds of Iberian sausages such as salami. In addition, among the liquors stand out from a bottle of Cava to Red Wine or even a bottle of whiskey five years.

It also includes several cans of preserves and nuts. In addition, those with a sweet tooth will find delicious nougat or La Fama cookies or the classic Princesa palmeritas. We find it for sale on Amazon for 80 euros.





Christmas Lot Basket 19S

Finally, the most complete bet (and also the one with the highest price) is this basket that includes a Razibex cellar ham of approximately 6.5 kilos, salchichón, loin head, Portillo cured cheese, a bottle of DOR red wine Duero Altos de Tamarón, another semi-sweet, cava and whiskey.





Christmas Lot 2021JM06, Christmas Basket with Ham

In addition, in the field of canning it includes from mussels to cockles and a can of olives. It also comes with patés, nougat or chocolates. We find all this on Amazon for 102.90 euros.

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate |

Directly to the Palate |