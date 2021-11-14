The most compact folding bike in the world: meet the Tuck Bike

There are folding bikes of all types, colors and even motors, however the Tuck Bike is the first folding bike that can fold even its tires.

This bike, unlike many folding bikes, is full-size, 28-inch, and has three folding options.

The Cursty

The first option is to fold the handlebars inward to maneuver the bike in tight spaces such as corridors or busy streets.

The Quickie

It is a simple inward folding of the frame to be able to maneuver the bike by rolling it with only half its size.

The Full Monty

This complete folding system is the strong card of the Tuck Bike, because here the folding of the bicycle is complete, including the rims that have three locks to reduce the complete transport to a size of 26x16x34 inches (65x40x86cm) with what it can fit under a desk, bed or travel without any problem on the subway.

How do you fold a tire?

The tires of the Tuck Bike are foldable thanks to the company Gecko Rubber, creators of puncture-proof foam tires. These “tires” do not need air either, because their composition is made of rubber, which also gives them great comfort, low rolling resistance and great grip in sunny or rainy situations.

The creator of this bike is Alex Animashaun, who has worked for brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and the South African truck company Mobius Motors, and you can still crowdfund the project through Kickstarter with a contribution of 1,795 USD (approximately 37,000 Mexican pesos). Quite a high price considering other options such as electric bicycles, however the benefit is different.

