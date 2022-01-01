You are supposed to be a little nervous in an interview, but don’t let that distract you and take you away from your goal of landing the job.

Job interviews they tend to create more stress than they really should. And it is that at the end of the day, if you have the required skills, most likely the position you are opting for will be yours. However, there are times when some questions asked during the interview can be uncomfortable or stressful.

That is why, this time we present you the Five Most Common Questions in Job Interviews and How to Answer Them to impress your potential employer.

Tell us about yourself

This is probably the first question or statement that you will receive from your interviewer. In this case, it is best to make sure that your answer is relevant to the position you are applying for and that it contains only employment or professional information.

Don’t mention things like your parents, your religion, marital status, and other information. Instead, focus on talking about your experience, skills, education, achievements, goals, hobbies and other data of interest.

Why should we hire you?

This question is generally a test to see how well you are able to sell yourself. What makes you more suitable for this position than other candidates? What is your strong point? You can answer this question by highlighting your achievements, personality traits, qualities or vision.

Talk about your professional skills and abilities in the field of the position you are seeking to obtain. Do not keep anything to yourself, since this is not the time to show off your modesty, yes, you should not fall into self-centeredness, simply sell what you can offer as a professional to the company.

Which are yours expectecions of Salari?

This is another question that will not be missing in a job interview. Before answering this question, make sure you know your value in the current market and have a clear range in mind. You can try delaying this question until the end, but if they insist, have a number ready.

Either way, don’t forget to ask your interviewer about the company’s salary structure and the benefits they offer for the position. This in addition to demonstrating security, will make it very clear that you know what your market value is and what you expect to receive in exchange for your skills and your work.

How do you handle conflict at work?

Before answering this, ask your interviewer what kind of conflict are you talking about exactly. Is it a conflict of interest? Task-based conflict? Leadership conflict? Creative conflict? Discrimination? I work under pressure?

Do not hesitate to ask for a clarification of the question, since the different conflicts would need different solutions and ways to face them, and based on that you will give your answer. Remember to always give solutions that highlight your qualities to respond to adverse situations.

Do you have any question for me?

This is usually the last question you will be asked during a job interview, and never, Under no circumstances should you answer this question with a no. At this point, it may seem like you’ve covered it all, but there are still plenty of things you need to ask about.

Also, if you respond with a concise “no”, your answer may make it seem that you are not so interested in this position. Here it is advisable to ask about what the company can offer you, what are the expectations that are raised with you, if they have any questions about your eligibility for the position, among other things.

Keep in mind that in an interview, it is not just about you, but about what the company wants or sees in you, so show confidence and all your capabilities. But if being an employee is not your thing, we recommend discovering the keys to becoming a successful freelancer.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe