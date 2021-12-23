When you have your geek room or your game room, having a pair of RGB speakers makes the decoration even better for the play of lights they offer, in addition, of course, the sound that is something that is taken for granted. These speakers RGB Mars Gaming MSRGB they are great and they are just 20 euros, quite a bargain, then I will tell you about its characteristics.

First of all, I will talk about its main function, which is to offer quality sound for your games, music, movies or whatever you are going to play. They have a digital DSP sound processor that makes them have the ability to reproduce the sound with a multilevel spatiality, in addition to that the bass has been improved making the sound much more immersive than with normal stereo speakers.

These 15W speakers are wonderful because they offer you excellent sound quality thanks to the sound processor that I mentioned earlier. You can pair them with a multitude of devices as long as they have bluetooth, from an Xbox, to a computer with a USB bluetooth, but you can also play music from your laptop, tablet or your mobile phone.

If on the other hand you want to use it through your 3.5mm Jack connection You can also do it, so they are versatile speakers in terms of use options. It has a box or control box with which you can choose the way you are going to use it, bluetooth or aux-in In its 3.5mm connector, you can also increase or decrease the volume and control the effects of RGB lighting.

Last updated on 2021-12-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It has the RGB Full Mesh system that are designed to illuminate your desk with 6 different dynamic RGB lighting modes which as I mentioned earlier, you can control from the control box. Thanks to this feature you can adjust them as you wish, for example if you have an Xbox you can illuminate your living room or room in a green that resembles this game console.

The speakers come in two different colors, you can buy them in black or whiteThe dimensions are as follows: 8.3 cm long x 9.3 cm wide x 18 cm high. From what you can see They are quite large and powerful speakers (15 W of power), and reading comments from buyers are very happy with the product in both facets, in audio and RGB lighting, for 20 euros It is a bargain that you should not miss.

Last updated on 2021-12-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.