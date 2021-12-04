The Christmas themes are the protagonists of this selection of tablecloths but in the case of Zara Home They are in the right measure to continue being elegant. They are also a good way to get a nice and elegant table without too much effort.

Although the Zara Home editorial proposes tablecloth tables in sober tones and natural finishes such as linen, Zara Home has in its catalog a very extensive selection of tablecloths with Christmas motifs more or less obvious. Among so much variety there is a lot to choose from and the good news is that if you bet on those with less obvious patterns (such as green or red squares), their use can extend beyond Christmas.

With these festive tablecloths, you need little more than one neutral tableware, plain white (like this one from El Corte Inglés at a very reasonable price) to dress a beautiful and very Christmas table. Another valid (and cheaper) option is to opt for buy only the napkin sets that accompany these tablecloths and make them stand out on a neutral base.





The tablecloth on the cover is this one and it is full of Christmas motifs (mistletoe) stamped on a white background. This tablecloth is the only one offered in round size. With a diameter of 180 cm rectangular 150 x 250 cm, both have a price of 25.99 euros





One of the most Christmas is this tablecloth with contrasting winter prints of snowflakes, geometric shapes and fir trees. Available in two colors: red or white. For a size of 2 to 4 people (150 x 150 cm) 25.99 euros; 6 to 8 people (150 x 250 cm) 29.99 euros and from 8 to 10 people (150 x 300 cm) 39.99 euros





That’s how beautiful it is this cotton tablecloth with a red and white checkered pattern. It is available in a single size, large (to receive) of 150 x 250 cm. It has a price of 39.99 euros





White linen tablecloth with border and elegant Christmas motifs throughout the room, for 6 to 8 people (150 x 250 cm) for 59.99 euros





This cotton tablecloth is dressed with a pattern of branches and leaves in green and red on a light background. For a size of 6 to 8 people (150 x 250 cm) 39.99 euros





With red and green striped pattern on a white background, 150 x 250 cm tablecloth for 29.99 euros





Another tablecloth with plant motifs stamped with ivy branches and mistletoe on a white background. From 6 to 8 people size 150 x 250 cm 39.99 euros and from 8 to 10 people size 150 x 350 cm 49.99 euros





The most romantic is this cotton tablecloth with contrasting checkered pattern and heart shapes for 6 to 8 people (size 150 x 250 cm) for 29.99 euros





Christmas tablecloth made of cotton with reliefs and ornamental jacquard background design. Stamped above with holly-shaped details for 59.99 euros.





A very classic linen model and embroidered with Christmas motifs on a white background and cross stitch. From 6 to 8 people (170 x 250 cm) 79.99 euros and from 8 to 10 people (170 x 350 cm) 99.99 euros





A very festive tablecloth that includes golden motifs. Linen tablecloth in light color with mistletoe border around the entire piece, for 6 to 8 people (150 x 250 cm) 59.99 euros





A classic for Christmas but also for other dates. Cotton tablecloth with checkered pattern in different colors, in size 150 x 250 cm price 39.99 euros





And the poinsettia or Christmas flower is the main motif of this tablecloth on a white background. For large tables size 170 x 250 cm price 59.99 euros.

At home with Juana Pepa @madamejuanapepa

It has inspired us:

Other tablecloths and accessories for Christmas tables.

In El Corte Inglés we find this one with a flower and fruit print that mixes 60% linen and 40% cotton for from 59.95 euros

Christmas linen and cotton tablecloth Garland El Corte Inglés

Sustainable cotton Christmas tablecloth Holly El Corte Inglés 21.95 euros

Holly El Corte Inglés sustainable cotton Christmas tablecloth

24-piece cutlery with gold titanium plating, golden stainless steel cutlery set service for 6 (matte gold) 33.99 euros

Christmas print paper napkins for 2.50 euros

