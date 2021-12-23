Despite the surprising price, we do not lose anything and it offers us a full health check . To achieve this, it uses a heart rate sensor, capable of obtaining exact information about our heart rate and exhaustively monitoring us to check how we feel. This becomes a helper so that through the intelligence of the bracelet, we also know how our dream has been.

As soon as we see it we can see that it is not like one of the other Mi Band, however, we will be able to connect it to the Mi Fit to configure the Xiaomi bracelet for the first time. A complement that fits with practically any style thanks to its attractive silicone strap, which is integrated into the body of the bracelet. To make it more ours, it also has customizable dials and the straps can be interchanged.

Of course, if you are a sports lover, this companion of activities has everything you need to know how the training has gone once it is finished and in the middle of the session. With its screen we can check what the speed is if we use it to go running, ride a bike or even the pulsations, to get to give the best of ourselves without exceeding ourselves.

With the bracelet we can also control the music of our smartphone to go from song, receive messages sent by friends by WhatsApp or set alarms that subtly wake us up with a vibration. A complement that should not be missing on any doll for the price at which it is found.

This activity bracelet also has a differential point with the rest of the Mi Band And it is that no specific charger is necessary, we can charge it wherever we are as long as we have a USB input. By removing one of the sides of the strap, we will be able to see a connector ready to be charged without complications, either in the car, computer or traditional mobile charger that we have at home. In addition, it is important to mention that the smartband is compatible with both Android phones and iPhones.

If it is difficult for us to play sports or the person to whom we want to give it as a gift, we have one more reason to do so. It integrates an activity reminder to get up from the sofa to play sports when it is most difficult for us to achieve it and encourage them to comply with the step targets marked. No matter the sporting level, with this Mi Band 4C anyone can start the year with the best fulfilled purpose and reach the summer taking advantage of its resistance with the possibility of diving up to 50 meters.