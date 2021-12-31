It is the last day of the year. Time to take stock, and set challenges and objectives for the year that we are about to begin. And if among those plans is to travel more than ever to make up for the time lost due to the pandemic, this compilation with the best hotels of 2021.

Hotels in Madrid, in Barcelona, ​​in Valencia, in Andalusia, or in Paris, London or Lake Garna, in Italy, which all have design and decoration as a common denominator.Do you accompany us on this tour of some of the hotels that have appeared in 2021 in Decoesfera?

Hotel Bless Madrid





It was one of the latest developments of the year: On November 27, the Hotel Bless Madrid reopened in the heart of Madrid’s Golden Mile. A hotel in which interior design and design become the protagonists to show hedonistic luxury thanks to the work of the interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán.

Hotel Four Seassons Madrid





Although the Four Seassons opened its doors in 2020 transforming the surroundings of the Plaza de Canalejas, the truth is that 2021 has brought important innovations to this luxury hotel complex, such as the Royal Suite. A unique space that is an authentic architectural gem.

Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana





We are still in the Spanish capital, because the Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana was also inaugurated there this year. A design hotel located in the heart of Azca, Madrid’s financial district. At the hotel, the new Escándalo restaurant, designed by Jaime Beriastain, stands out.

Pestana CR7 Gran Vía Madrid





The Gran Vía in Madrid has hosted the first establishment of the insignia since this year Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels outside of Portugal, and the second Pestana Hotel Group hotel in the capital, after Pestana Plaza Mayor, which belongs to its Pestana Collection Hotels brand.

Hotel Only You Valencia





From Madrid, we went to Valencia. In the capital of Turia, the inauguration of the Only You Hotel stands out. A five-star hotel full of design that opens its doors in the former Astoria Plaza hotel, and that bears the signature of Lázaro Rosa-Violán.

InterContinental Barcelona





In the Catalan capital, InterContinental Barcelona opened at the end of September, the first luxury hotel that was inaugurated in the city this year that we are about to finish, with a cosmopolitan and innovative design created by the Brime Robbins study.

ME by Meliá Barcelona





Also in the Catalan capital, the ME by Meliá Barcelona opened in the last semester of the year. A hotel located next to the famous Casa Rocamora, postulating itself as one of the new cultural and social epicenters of Barcelona thanks to the architectural work carried out by the Barcelona studio FITARQ and the development of the interior design concepts of Mur Arquitectos and ASAH.

Hotel Pez Espada in Torremolinos





‘Pez Espada’ is an emblematic hotel located in Torremolinos, Málaga, which, since its inauguration in 1959, has positioned itself as a forerunner of the ‘Architecture of Relaxation’ in the region and was the meeting place chosen by numerous celebrities from around the world during the golden age of the 20th century. And now, this hotel has redesigned its common areas with the help of ILMIODESIGN.

Hotel El Pilar Andalusia





In Estepona, in Malaga, they have renovated the El Pilar Andalucía hotel. A hotel located in a building that shows the Andalusian character, with the coverings of the domes in marble, the finish with the Archangel of Saint Gabriel, the tiles with geometric motifs, and which has been renovated by the interior design studio The Waller, with the interior designer María García at the helm.

Hotel Seven Paris





The Seven Paris hotel is one of the fashionable hotels in the French capital. A hotel with a sophisticated air located in one of those buildings haussmanians that we like so much, and that it bears the signature of Nicolas Delefosse, from the NDDO studio.

The Westin London City





The Westin Hotels & Resorts brand, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, inaugurated The Westin London City hotel a few months ago A contemporary design hotel that embodies the six pillars welness of the brand: Sleep well, Eat well, Move well, Feel well, Work well and Play well.

Hotel Spa monasterio di Maria Addolorata





At Decoesfera, we like different hotels located in places with history. And that is why we echoed this ancient monastery from the 17th century located north of Lake Garna, in Italy, which has come back to life transformed into a unique hotel with a spa.

