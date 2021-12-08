Pokémon is one of the franchises most loved by fans. The anime series is very popular all over the world, it could be said that at least once, everyone has seen it. The characters that can be found within the anime are very curious, we have Ash or Satoshi as our main, but we also have characters like the Nurse Joy wave Officer Jenny, which by the way is getting a lot of attention.

Officer Jenny is very popular for never showing up when Team Rocket keeps stealing Pokémon from everywhere, although even more curious is the fact that the officers in every town in the universe Pokemon, they have the same name and face. Maybe last change, because the beautiful Isabel (@ luxlocosplay) has given life to the official in a new cosplay.

In the video that the beautiful Isabel uploaded to her Instagram, we can see how the girl puts on the uniform of the Officer Jenny. The police suit Pokemon @luxlocosplay is doing more than well, I recommend you go to his Instagram to take a more detailed look at Isabel’s great work in cosplay.

This is not the first time that Isabel has surprised us like this, a few days ago, the girl showed us an equally impressive cosplay, only it was not from Pokemon. On that occasion, Spider-Man fans fell in love with his Spider-Gwen cosplay.

Isabel’s work is more impressive every day, I recommend you go to her Instagram to give this girl a little love. It is possible that you can find something that you are looking for so much, a beautiful girl with great tastes for cosplay.